Indiana beats VCU 63-32 in first round of NCAA women's tournament

On the heels of VCU’s first NCAA women’s basketball tournament appearance in 12 years, coach Beth O’Boyle spoke to her team about how there’s only ever been two VCU squads to ever reach the Big Dance.
And this year’s Rams were one of them.
It didn’t go how they would’ve hoped Monday afternoon against fourth-seeded Indiana, a 63-32 loss. But that won’t change a turnaround story that will be etched into program lore.
A senior class led by former Huguenot standout Taya Robinson and Tera Reed went from seven wins as freshmen to three straight appearances in the A-10 tournament title game, culminating with a victory this year to secure VCU’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2009. The conference tournament championship was also the first in program history.
“The amount of time and energy and heart that they put in this season and in the last four years, I'm proud to be the VCU coach,” O’Boyle said. “I'm proud that my first trip to the NCAA tournament as a head coach was with them.”
Indiana was going to be a tough matchup for VCU offensively in Monday’s game, which was played at UTSA Convocation Center. The entirety of the NCAA tournament is being contested in the San Antonio area this year.
The Hoosiers entered averaging 76.1 points per game, 24th in the nation. VCU’s plan was to pack the paint and force Indiana into taking contested 3-pointers. The 13th-seeded Rams (16-11) wanted to limit 6-3 forward Mackenzie Holmes, an Associated Press honorable mention All-American. Holmes came in averaging a team-high 18.1 points.
And VCU did a good job of that in the first half. But guard Grace Berger flourished in her stead. Berger scored 13 points in the first half, on 6 of 10 shooting from the field The rest of the team was just 4 of 20 before the break.
“Going in at halftime, I thought we were doing a great job on our defensive game plan and really controlling the paint. And working hard to force them into jump shots,” O’Boyle said.
Indiana made it tough for the Rams inside early, too. The Hoosiers entered 35th in the nation in blocked shots per game (4.8). And they had five blocks in the first half alone. Holmes had three of those.
Still, VCU still found some space to work, with Samantha Robinson pacing that charge. Robinson went 3 of 3 from the field in the first half for a team-high 6 points before the break.
Ultimately, though, it was the Rams’ inability to convert on the offensive end in a consistent manner that was their downfall Monday, particularly in the second half.
VCU struggled to create the shots it wanted. And when it did, many of those attempts didn’t fall. The Rams went just 5 of 23 overall from the field after halftime, including 0 of 11 in the fourth quarter.
“We missed some assignments on defense,” Robinson said. “Didn't put the ball in the hoop on offense."
Indiana broke the game open in the second half, led by Holmes and guard Ali Patberg. Holmes had 10 of her 14 points in the second half and Patberg 12 of her 17.
It wasn’t the way Robinson wanted to see the Rams’ run end. But she said she’s proud of what they did, from the seven-win season in 2017-18 to the NCAA tournament appearance.
“You put in the work, it's going to show,” Robinson said of what she’s learned from the four-year journey. “You don't always get the result you want. But you put in the work, and it'll show.”
O’Boyle said there will be discussions this spring about whether or not any seniors will return, using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in the midst of the pandemic. Asked directly, Robinson said she didn’t know yet if she would return.
The senior class includes guard Olga Petrova and center Sofya Pashigoreva as well. Also guard Sydnei Archie (St. Catherine's), who stepped away from the team earlier this season due to personal reasons. And guard Madison Hattix-Covington was part of that 2017-18 freshman class, though she redshirted that season due to injury and is now a redshirt junior.
The players, after the challenging 2017-18 season, didn’t pass blame or transfer. Instead, they showed even greater commitment to VCU, O’Boyle said, and turned the program into a perennial winner.
The program grew, O’Boyle said. And though this season ended with Monday’s disappointment, what the senior class helped build figures to remain in place, a culture of success. That may be their lasting legacy.
“I couldn't have chosen any other players to do it with,” O’Boyle said.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr