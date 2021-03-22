Indiana beats VCU 63-32 in first round of NCAA women's tournament

And VCU did a good job of that in the first half. But guard Grace Berger flourished in her stead. Berger scored 13 points in the first half, on 6 of 10 shooting from the field The rest of the team was just 4 of 20 before the break.

“Going in at halftime, I thought we were doing a great job on our defensive game plan and really controlling the paint. And working hard to force them into jump shots,” O’Boyle said.

Indiana made it tough for the Rams inside early, too. The Hoosiers entered 35th in the nation in blocked shots per game (4.8). And they had five blocks in the first half alone. Holmes had three of those.

Still, VCU still found some space to work, with Samantha Robinson pacing that charge. Robinson went 3 of 3 from the field in the first half for a team-high 6 points before the break.

Ultimately, though, it was the Rams’ inability to convert on the offensive end in a consistent manner that was their downfall Monday, particularly in the second half.

VCU struggled to create the shots it wanted. And when it did, many of those attempts didn’t fall. The Rams went just 5 of 23 overall from the field after halftime, including 0 of 11 in the fourth quarter.