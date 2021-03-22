Indiana beats VCU 63-52 in first round of NCAA women's tournament

Back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 12 years, VCU gave everything it had defensively Monday afternoon against one of the most prolific offensive teams in the country in Indiana.

They mixed up defensive looks, and it largely worked for the Rams in the first half. They neutralized 6-3 forward Mackenzie Holmes who was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American and most of her teammates except for guard Grace Berger.

With that, the Rams hung with the Hoosiers.

But, in the second half, Indiana broke through in a big way. And VCU struggled to find its own offensive rhythm.

The fourth-seeded Hoosiers rolled in the second half and beat 13th-seeded VCU 63-32 in the tournament’s first round, at the UTSA Convocation Center. The entirety of the NCAA tournament is being played in the San Antonio area this year.

Chloe Bloom and Samantha Robinson led VCU with 8 points apiece.

VCU (16-11) did a solid job of defending the interior in the first half, limiting opportunities for Holmes, who came in averaging a team-high 18.1 points. But Berger flourished in her stead. Berger scored 13 points in the first half, on 6 of 10 shooting from the field The rest of the team was just 4 of 20 before the break.