Indiana beats VCU 63-52 in first round of NCAA women's tournament

Back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 12 years, VCU gave everything it had defensively Monday afternoon against one of the most prolific offensive teams in the country in Indiana.
They mixed up defensive looks, and it largely worked for the Rams in the first half. They neutralized 6-3 forward Mackenzie Holmes who was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American and most of her teammates except for guard Grace Berger.
With that, the Rams hung with the Hoosiers.
But, in the second half, Indiana broke through in a big way. And VCU struggled to find its own offensive rhythm.
The fourth-seeded Hoosiers rolled in the second half and beat 13th-seeded VCU 63-32 in the tournament’s first round, at the UTSA Convocation Center. The entirety of the NCAA tournament is being played in the San Antonio area this year.
Chloe Bloom and Samantha Robinson led VCU with 8 points apiece.
VCU (16-11) did a solid job of defending the interior in the first half, limiting opportunities for Holmes, who came in averaging a team-high 18.1 points. But Berger flourished in her stead. Berger scored 13 points in the first half, on 6 of 10 shooting from the field The rest of the team was just 4 of 20 before the break.
Indiana (19-5), which entered 35th in the nation in blocked shots per game (4.8), made things tough for VCU inside early though. Led by Holmes, the Hoosiers registered five blocks in the first half alone. Holmes had three of those.
But the Rams still found some space to work, with Samantha Robinson pacing that charge. Robinson went 3 of 3 from the field in the first half for a team-high 6 points before the break.
Indiana led 22-17 at halftime.
The Hoosiers found more success inside in the second half, getting Holmes more involved. And senior guard Ali Patberg came alive with 7 third-quarter points.
Indiana’s overall effectiveness against the Rams’ zone defense helped it outscore VCU 19-12 in the third quarter, blowing open the game.
VCU never recovered. The Rams went 0 of 11 from the field in the fourth quarter, and Indiana — which was averaging 76.1 points per game to start the day, 24th nationally — continued to pull away.
The Rams were looking for what would’ve been their first NCAA tournament victory in program history. After winning four games in four days to claim the Atlantic 10 tournament title, VCU was back in the Big Dance for the first time since 2009.
A talented senior class, led by former Huguenot standout Taya Robinson and Tera Reed helped turn VCU into a perennial winner the past three seasons.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr