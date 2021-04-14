Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin says committing to UVA basketball without visiting is 'a leap of faith'

“Everybody had UVA at the top,” said India.

Armaan will arrive in Virginia in early June, assuming he’s been able to get vaccinated, and that will be his first time seeing the school’s campus. His recruitment was done entirely over phone calls and Zoom, including a session with most of the UVA staff, a presentation that “blew away” India and gave Armaan the confidence to commit sight-unseen to the Cavaliers.

“You really don’t get a feel for the campus, what campus life is like,” said Armaan. “It’s really like a leap of faith.”

Armaan believes he’s taking that leap into a program that fits him well, from Bennett to the assistants to the pack-line defense, which Indiana employed a version of under Miller.

“I think for me it was just trying to build a good relationship with a coach, being in a system and style of play that fit me, as well,” said Armaan of what he was looking for in a destination. “And then be surrounded by teammates who want to win and to be part of a winning culture.”

Virginia won the ACC’s regular-season championship this past season, then lost in the first-round of the NCAA tournament after having to pause practicing due to COVID-19 issues.