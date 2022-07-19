 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interview with Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry | The Teel and Barber podcast

David and Mike interview Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry and talk about the upcoming Hokies season. 

About the podcast

Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber.

