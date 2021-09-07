Is 2021 going to be the year of great defenses in the ACC and across college football?

This season? Virginia, Boston College and North Carolina State all shut out lesser opponents.

“It's really hard to shut anybody out,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall, whose defense turned in a blank sheet for the first time since posting a zero against South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl. “I made the comment to my team today, it's hard to shut someone out just playing against air. It's challenging. There's just so many different things that can happen.”

And, as Mendenhall and Fuente both noted, the rules in college football – from pass interference to protecting quarterbacks to targeting – largely favor the offense.

“With the rules moving more and more toward offensive philosophy and being offensive friendly, it's a challenge,” said Mendenhall.

There is an element, the coaches said, of defenses being naturally ahead of offenses early in a season, though UVA, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Wake Forest didn’t have much trouble scoring points. They all scored more than 40 in their season-opening wins.