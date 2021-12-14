Is VCU turning the corner in terms of turnovers?

“When you have a steady ball handler back with you [in Baldwin], the leader — your on-court leader — that's huge, without a doubt. And we all see that,” Rhoades said Tuesday. “But I also think other guys on the team are taking care of the ball and the responsibility. And I just think guys are just becoming more comfortable in their roles.

“And we're just, we're executing plays better. We're not jumping up in the air with 50-50 balls. So that's been huge.”

The sophomore Baldwin has started at point guard for VCU both of his games back so far, versus Campbell and ODU. Playing restricted minutes, Baldwin has registered just two turnovers in 42 total minutes on the floor.

He played most of the last nine and a half minutes Saturday, that the Rams didn’t have a turnover in — the game’s final 7:38.

And he’s looked, and by all accounts felt, good physically, running VCU’s offense with the aplomb he did last year, when he started all 26 games as a freshman.