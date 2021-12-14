Is VCU turning the corner in terms of turnovers?

It’s something VCU discusses every day — it’s the program’s No. 1 goal this season.
But it’s also something the Rams have struggled with at times: keeping turnovers at bay.
VCU’s aim is to keep turnovers at or below a rate of 17% of its possessions, which is around 12 per game or less.
The Rams didn’t hit that mark at all through their first nine games, though they got the number down to 13 in their Dec. 4 win over Campbell. Then, in this past Saturday’s victory at Old Dominion, they turned the ball over a season-low 11 times.
That included no turnovers within the final 9:25, during a crucial stretch in a close game, and the longest period VCU has gone without a turnover all season.
And it’s perhaps no coincidence that the last two games — the Rams’ two best games in terms of not turning the ball over — were point guard Ace Baldwin’s first two games of the season coming off the offseason Achilles rupture that kept him out VCU first eight outings.
The downturn in turnovers is a trend VCU will try to continue back home Wednesday, in a 7 p.m. tipoff against Florida Atlantic at the Siegel Center. The game will be broadcast on MASN, and streamed online via ESPN+.
“When you have a steady ball handler back with you [in Baldwin], the leader — your on-court leader — that's huge, without a doubt. And we all see that,” Rhoades said Tuesday. “But I also think other guys on the team are taking care of the ball and the responsibility. And I just think guys are just becoming more comfortable in their roles.
“And we're just, we're executing plays better. We're not jumping up in the air with 50-50 balls. So that's been huge.”
The sophomore Baldwin has started at point guard for VCU both of his games back so far, versus Campbell and ODU. Playing restricted minutes, Baldwin has registered just two turnovers in 42 total minutes on the floor.
He played most of the last nine and a half minutes Saturday, that the Rams didn’t have a turnover in — the game’s final 7:38.
And he’s looked, and by all accounts felt, good physically, running VCU’s offense with the aplomb he did last year, when he started all 26 games as a freshman.
Players like to play with a point guard like Baldwin, who gets the team into the offense smoothly, gets the ball moving and gets them shots, Rhoades said. And it allows others to have more confidence in their respective roles, he added.
Baldwin had five assists to one turnover at ODU.
"He's just a consistent force, man,” forward Levi Stockard III said after that game. “Natural born leader, everybody listens to him.”
Since Baldwin has been back, Jayden Nunn and Marcus Tsohonis — who served mostly as starting point guard and backup point guard, respectively, to start the season — have played more minutes off the ball.
And, in those two games, Nunn registered just three turnovers in 66 minutes of play, and Tsohonis — who has just 10 turnovers total this season — registered none in 28 minutes.
Rhoades said VCU recruited Tsohonis from Washington to play off the ball, to play at that traditional shooting guard shot.
“Here now you see he looks more natural [off the ball],” Rhoades said.
And the freshman Nunn now has less pressure of trying to do it all, all the time, at point guard.
“Now at times, with him and Ace playing together, he can get off the ball a little bit and find his spots,” Rhoades said. “More of a natural flow for his game. But then, hey, he can also play the point, too, and use a lot of ball screens and have that extra handler out there. So, it's great growth for him.”
The FAU team that visits VCU Wednesday has been very efficient offensively, backed by strong 3-point shooting. The Owls are tied for 39th nationally with 9.6 3s made a game.
Guard Bryan Greenlee is shooting 47.2% (17 of 26) from deep, and guard Michael Forrest is at 40% (32 of 80).
But VCU is leading the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense, holding teams to just 24.1% from deep.
It’s on offense where the Rams have had the most room for growth, with the turnovers a major part of that. Their season average is 15.7 turnovers a game, 313th in the country.
But the way they handled Saturday was a huge step, Rhoades said.
“We got to continue to build on that,” he said. “But we talk about it every day — we got to make sure those turnovers are limited.
“If you do that, you're giving yourself a chance no matter who you play."
Note: Forward Hason Ward (ankle) has returned to practice, but is still day to day for VCU. Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones remains in concussion protocol. The two have each missed the Rams' last two games.
