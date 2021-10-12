'It just stinks': VCU beginning to move forward from tandem of preseason injuries

“It just stinks,” Rhoades said. “And you get hit with an injury bug and I don't feel bad for me. When you coach, you got to deal with this stuff. I feel bad for players, when they're season-ending injuries, because they worked so hard to get to this season.”

The injuries to Watkins and McAllister added to an unfortunate offseason list for the Rams. Returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin ruptured his left Achilles in May. Baldwin is expected to be back in early January.

Rhoades said that Watkins had successful surgery on his ACL last Friday, and is beginning rehab this week.

McAllister is scheduled to have surgery this Friday. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game over 16 games as a freshman in 2019-20.

“For Jarren to deal with this back to back is just heartbreaking,” Rhoades said. “I mean, the kid, he's a phenomenal kid. And the way he's handled it, with grace, it's the way he was raised.”

From a physical training standpoint, Rhoades said his players are doing the right things. The staff tries to make sure players are taking care of their bodies — getting rest, visiting the training room and using the cold tub, with the weight room mixed in.