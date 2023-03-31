"It's a great day to be a Ram," said Fats Billups, at the dawn of a new day and era on Broad Street.

Billups, a redshirt-freshman wing from Varina High, is the pride and joy of many in the local basketball community as a homegrown talent that chose to stay home and compete for the black and gold.

His proclamation, stated while hanging from a rim after dunking at the Basketball Development Center in front of a Rams insignia reading "family," was released by the VCU men's basketball Twitter account about two hours before new coach Ryan Odom's introductory press conference on Friday at the Siegel Center.

On Thursday, speculation abounded that Billups may join seven of his teammates in the transfer portal. To lose a local talent who's barely had a chance to showcase his abilities after missing much of the year due to injury would have been a much lamented travesty.

Coincidental that the Rams chose him to proclaim positive vibes ahead of Odom's introduction?

Calculated, more likely.

"The biggest thing right away is reminding them why they chose VCU," Odom said of his pitch to retain current players. "This is a special place. It's easy to tell."

VCU's current and prospective players, as much as anyone, were the target audience of Odom's introduction.

The Rams had more players in attendance at the press conference than are currently on their roster, excluding those whose names are in the transfer portal and could chose to return.

In the front row of chairs to one side of the podium sat Billups, Toibu Lawal, Jalen DeLoach, Arnold Henderson VI, Zeb Jackson, Christian Fermin, Obinnaya Okafor, Jarren McAllister and Josh Banks.

The rest of the roster -- Ace Baldwin Jr., Jamir Watkins, Nick Kern and Jayden Nunn -- did not appear to be in attendance.

Those four, along with DeLoach entered their names into the transfer portal on Thursday. Banks and McAllister entered the portal before the departure of former coach Mike Rhoades. Henderson is out of eligibility. Lawal, Okafor and Fermin are all freshmen forwards.

None of the players who've entered the portal have announced destinations as of Friday afternoon. Billups was first in line to shake Odom's hand after the coach finished speaking at the podium.

Jackson, who transferred from Michigan just last year, hung around longer than any player, talking with fans and alumni. If he were to transfer again, he'd likely have to sit out a year just to use his final season of eligibility.

So it seems he's the safest bet out of anyone to return, and optics suggest Billups has decided to stay. If the five who entered the portal on Thursday leave, Jackson will be VCU's leading returning scorer at 5.2 points per game.

"It was extremely sad to see Coach Rhoades and that staff go," Jackson said when asked what the last week has been like for him.

"I accidentally texted to the wrong group chat this morning. My head is still trying to wrap around all of it."

During his speech, Odom pitched the possibilities inherent in returning to the players in attendance, saying VCU has what it takes to get back to the Final Four, and that the Rams are a national-championship-caliber program with a "tradition of excellence that is second to none."

It's ironic, Odom said, that the Final Four is in Houston this year, the same sight it was held when VCU made its legendary run in 2011.

"We're going to get back there," he said to the tune of applause.

The players, he added, are "what it's all about," while acknowledging the adverse impact a coaching change can have on the players within a program.

"We want people that want to be here, that's first and foremost," Odom said.

"If it's a situation where someone wants to go elsewhere, it's my job to put the pieces together. It's a puzzle. We've got to figure out who's staying, figure out who's moving on. And that's the nature of college athletics right now.

"I'm excited to get in the gym with these guys, most importantly. See their skill sets, see what they have, what gifts they have so that we can use them for our team."

PHOTOS: VCU announces their new men's basketball head coach, Ryan Odom.