When asked about one word to describe what fans can expect to see from the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets in this weekend's NCAA tournament, assistant coach Brett Barron offered one word: Commitment.

"You're going to see a committed group," Barron said. "You're going to see a group that is committed to being their best."

That commitment extends to the fans, too.

Last week, the first round games were sold out at Crenshaw Gym. They saw the Yellow Jackets break the Division III record for most home wins, and secure a berth in the Sweet 16, which starts Friday night against Oswego State.

It was announced once again this week that the weekend of games is a sellout, as Randolph-Macon continues to defend last year's national title.

"It does bring an advantage and it helps us," Barron said. "Having this community behind us, it's a great support system for our players."

Even though the community is supportive and there to cheer on the players, Barron still said that it is important to the team to continue to focus on what is happening on the court, no matter how loud it may get in Crenshaw.

"Our guys do a great job of handling what goes on in that 94x50, what goes on on the court during a game, and not really paying attention to the outside voices and the crowd and their reaction," he said.

Entering this season, it wasn't a given that the Yellow Jackets would be back in this position, as they graduated key players including national player of the year Buzz Anthony.

"For those people who had questions, we had question marks too, and we had problems to solve, but those people have stuck with us and rooted for us, have been so great and supportive, so I would just say thank you," Barron said.

Even so, senior Josh Talbert said the pressure is a privilege, and the team welcomes it.

Practices have been light this week coming off a weekend with two intense games, and hoping two more await on Friday and Saturday.

"It comes down to trusting your training and trusting your habits," Barron said.

This weekend will mark the final games to be played in front of a home crowd this season, as the Final Four and title games will be played in a neutral location at Fort Wayne, Ind.

"I'm super excited about this week and this weekend, to see how our group gets tested on Friday against a good Oswego State team," Barron said.

Oswego State (27-2) came into the NCAA tournament ranked No. 6 in the d3hoops.com Top 25.

The Yellow Jackets and the Lakers will play at 7 p.m. on Friday, following the Johns Hopkins and Wisconsin-Whitewater game at 4 p.m. The winners of Friday's games will play on Saturday at 7 p.m. to fight for a spot in the Final Four.

"We want to earn another 40 minutes of basketball," Barron said. "We'll do our best this weekend to protect it (Crenshaw Gym)."

Games will be carried online on the ODAC Sports Network.