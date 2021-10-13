J.R. Tucker grad Michael Jackson lends hands to VMI production, regardless of QB

When Morgan was unavailable because of injuries this fall, redshirt freshman Collin Ironside replaced him and led VMI (4-2, 2-1 SoCon) to a 31-21 win at Cornell and a 31-23 win at Wofford.

“They coach here that regardless if your [first, second, or third string], you’re only one play away from moving up the depth chart and being on the field. So we really prepare ourselves that way,” said Jackson, who made six receptions for a career-high 140 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday’s victory over Chattanooga. “Everyone prepares as if they’re going to play in the game and builds that confidence each and every day.

“All three of them have some differences in their games, whether it be more inclined to run it sometimes, or how they maneuver in the pocket, or call plays. But all three of those quarterbacks who played are, in my opinion, more than exceptional and are winning quarterbacks. I think they’ve proven that every time they step on the field.”

Common denominators in VMI’s passing productivity have been Jackson, a 6-foot-2 185-pounder, and Jakob Herres, a 6-4, 225-pound senior who became a consensus FCS All-American in the spring.