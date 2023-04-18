CHARLOTTESVILLE – Coming to Virginia as a preferred walk-on, Jack Griese knew his opportunities to impress the coaching staff would be limited. Joining a deep group of running backs only lessened Griese’s chances to shine.

But Saturday afternoon, at the UVa spring football game, the 6-foot, 224-pound sophomore from Chantilly made the most of his time on the field.

Griese ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, helping to lead the White team to a 34-19 win over Blue.

“It’s a grind,” said Griese, who scored on runs of 35 and 8 yards Saturday after not playing in any games this past season. “As a walk-on, you’re going to get the opportunities last. The main thing is just getting mental reps, focusing when you’re not in, not goofing around. We have a really deep running back room and trying to get reps is very difficult.”

Griese’s family history is rich in connections to both UVa and football, a big part of the reason he chose to walk on instead of taking a scholarship offer from a smaller program. Both of his parents have degrees from Virginia and his father, Scott, played defensive back for the Cavaliers.

“I remember coming to games when I was a little kid, sitting on the lawn and playing around, then the hill during games,” Griese said. “It means a lot to be in the UVa community.”

Griese’s grandfather, Bob Griese, played at Purdue and then in the NFL for 14 years and is a member of both the college and pro football halls of fame. His uncle, Brian Griese, played quarterback at Michigan and then for 10 years in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said Griese’s size and ball security have him in position to contribute to the offense if he is called upon, and said he anticipates Griese could also play a role on special teams.

“We know football’s a physical game. Running backs get hit every play,” Kitchings aid. “Unfortunately, you don’t want it to happen, someone’s going to get nicked up during the course of the season. So, we have belief in Griese that, if we get to that point, he can go in and play for us.”

Griese’s big spring highlighted just how deep Virginia is at the running back position: good news for a coaching staff dedicated to the idea of forging forward with a run-first, play-action-based offense.

Perris Jones is the most productive returning back from last year’s team. Mike Hollins proved in Saturday’s spring game that he is back and ready to contribute after a remarkably rapid recovery from the tragic on-campus shooting that killed three of his teammates.

Xavier Brown has bulked up after an encouraging freshman season, Cody Brown is more comfortable in the offense a year after transferring from Miami and Kody Pace — who transferred from Clemson this spring — could still be a factor.

That is five running backs before even getting to Griese’s name on a potential depth chart.

“You could see it out there,” Kitching said. “They’re able to stay fresh, because we have enough of them. We can rotate them, even in a practice, they stay fresh. So if you’re out there five, six, seven plays, you should be able to give us all you got. The next guy comes, give us all you got. And keep it rolling.”

While Griese’s big spring game is not likely to shake up the pecking order at running back, other positions may have seen change based on the day’s performances.

Sophomore linebacker Trey McDonald stood out on the defensive side of the ball, registering a game-high 10 tackles. McDonald, who has added weight and strength since his freshman year, has gotten additional opportunities this spring with veteran Josh Ahern out, and he has made the most of them.

“Trey McDonald has been making plays all spring,” said coach Tony Elliott.

Cornerback Micah Gaffney also made plays Saturday that could pull him into the competition at one of Virginia’s thinnest positions. The Cavaliers plan to target another corner in the transfer portal this offseason to compete with Iowa State transfer Tayvonn Kyle and junior Will Simpkins, currently running with the first team.

Perhaps the most intriguing player to raise his stock on Saturday was freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea. The Florida native, who graduated high school early to enroll at UVa this spring, went 18 for 29 for 218 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He showed a big arm and good escapability. Like Griese and McDonald, Colandrea made the most of extra playing time Saturday. Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk, who has been the top competition for likely starter Tony Muskett, a transfer from Monmouth, missed Saturday’s spring game because he is also a pitcher on the UVa baseball team.

“He’s a ballplayer,” Elliott said “It seems like the bigger the stage, the brighter the lights? That’s what you saw. You got to see his swagger come out.”