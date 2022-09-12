Jada Byers' big day keyed 'program-defining' upset win for Virginia Union, at Valdosta State

Virginia Union’s Jada Byers is a player of the type who never surprises coach Alvin Parker, no matter the feat.

And how could he? Parker knows perhaps better than anyone the capability Byers possesses within him.

“I know how special he is,” Parker said, on Monday morning. “Everybody always asks me to describe him, and I try to always do it in that one word: he’s special.”

Byers, just a sophomore, had already recorded multiple notable outings for the Panthers heading into Saturday’s lofty challenge at No. 2-ranked Valdosta State. He was last season’s CIAA offensive rookie of the year.

But none of those performances was quite like what Byers produced Saturday against the Blazers — special in a unique, and historical, sense.

Byers ran for 319 yards and three touchdowns, blowing past VUU’s previous single-game rushing record. He was a key to what finished as a mammoth upset: a 45-40 Panthers victory at Valdosta State’s Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

“It’s a program-defining win. I think that’s first and foremost,” said Parker, in his fourth season at the helm for VUU. “But now the expectation level is going to be high. So you got to make sure you meet and exceed that every week.”

Saturday was a first win for VUU (2-0) over Valdosta State (1-1) in what was the programs’ first meeting. The Blazers are a Division II powerhouse, with four national championships to their name. They made it back to the national title game last year, before falling to Ferris State.

So, for the Panthers, Saturday offered a first, bona fide measuring stick after their decisive, season-opening 77-0 victory over visiting Virginia University of Lynchburg on Sept. 1.

Parker felt the VUL team VUU played this year was better than the one the Panthers beat 49-7 last season. Still, VUU players were eager to show what type of team they really were coming out of that game, Parker said.

In turn, the Panthers had what Parker described as an “excellent” week of practice.

The basis of the game plan, Parker said, was about “being the best us.” The Panthers want to be diverse on offense. So, while the pass game took precedence against VUL — when quarterback Jahkari Grant threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns — the run game, with Byers at the reins, was VUU’s linchpin on offense Saturday.

Each of Byers’ three touchdown runs came in the second half: a go-ahead 22-yarder in the third quarter, and 52- and 50-yarders in the fourth quarter. The 52-yard run was his longest of the day.

His 319 yards came on 32 carries, averaging 10 yards per touch. He bested Judge Thomas' previous single-game VUU rushing yards record of 260, set in 1976.

“Just to kind of see him have the type of success that he has, he’s earned it,” Parker said. “It’s one of those things where he tells the guys, ‘Trust me, guide me, be with me. I got y’all.’ He’s one of those type of guys.

“And those offensive linemen, they really took over. They did a great job.”

Byers also caught three passes from Grant, for 23 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Grant finished 8 of 16 for 86 yards and the one touchdown pass.

Parker was pleased his defense held Valdosta State to just a pair of early field goals, in the first quarter, until the Panthers’ offense kicked into gear with the touchdown pass to Byers, which made it 7-6.

That was the first of what became seven total lead changes. But the third of Byers’ second-half touchdowns gave VUU an 18-point lead, 45-27 — enough to withstand two of three total touchdown catches on the day by Valdosta State’s B.K. Smith, from Ivory Durham, down the fourth-quarter stretch.

Durham was 34 of 57 for 314 yards and five touchdowns to one interception, by Demetrius Mann.

VUU cornerback Ephraim Moore had a team-high 14 tackles, and two pass breakups.

“Going up against an offense like that, our defense knew they were going to have some challenges,” Parker said. “But I think they played perfect in the right times.”

After the win was secured, Parker joked that the Panthers’ locker room, “was a whole vibe, as the boys say.” He received a multitude of congratulatory calls and text messages.

He typically tells the players that they get eight hours to enjoy each win. So, with the bus ride back 10 hours — VUU arrived on campus around 9 a.m. on Sunday — Parker and his coaching staff began early prep for this Saturday's 6 p.m. home game against Livingstone College while still on the road, as players slept.

Then the Panthers had a 3 p.m. team meeting Sunday, right back on schedule. They put Valdosta State behind them, Parker said.

Ultimately, the key for VUU is how it uses Saturday as a springboard for what’s ahead, in CIAA play.

And, asked what he feels this year’s team’s ceiling could be, Parker said he doesn’t think the group has one.

“I think the sky’s the limit,” Parker said. “They can be as good as they want to be.”