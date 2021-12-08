Jake Stephens, a 6-11 266-pounder, grew into versatile centerpiece at VMI

VMI’s seventh-year basketball coach, Dan Earl, reiterated this preseason that “we pride ourselves on trying to improve and get better every day.”
The growth of which Earl spoke is unrelated to height, but he’ll take it, especially in the case of Jake Stephens, the Keydets’ 6-foot-11, 266-pound senior. Intentionally, no position is included in this description of Stephens. More about that later.
The first thing to know about this resident of Bunker Hill, W.Va., is that when he signed with VMI on Nov. 9, 2017, Stephens was listed at 6-8 and 230 pounds. That may have been a stretch, Stephens said Tuesday. He was more like 6-7.
Stephens grew four inches during four years at Musselman High School. That’s not unusual. Growing four inches during four years in college? Answer to every coach's prayer.
“Definitely helped a little bit, for sure,” said Stephens.
The Stephens developmental plan started with getting in sufficient physical condition to successfully compete in Division I during his college growth spurt.
“Changing what I eat, changing the workouts,” said Stephens. “That was a big thing.”
Then came building the confidence he could score inside. That was followed by the perimeter-shooting piece.
“Each year, there’s been something,” said Stephens.
He averages 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 blocks this season at VMI (6-4), which carries momentum from a two-game sweep in the Northwest into Saturday afternoon’s appointment with visiting Gardner-Webb. The Keydets won 90-82 at Portland Friday, and then prevailed 89-82 at Seattle two days later.
“In the past, we were struggling to win on the road,” said Stephens. “We’ve corrected that.”
Already, the Keydets have more victories as visitors (two) than they collected last season (one), when they went 11-1 at home and 1-10 on the road. With a 1-1 neutral-court record, VMI finished 13-12 (7-7 Southern Conference), its first winning season since 2013-14.
At Musselman High, Stephens played alongside his brother, 6-4 Cam Stephens, a member of the Division II Shepherd University program. Cam passed inside to Jake.
“I was always a pretty good shooter, but I didn’t take too many 3s. I was really just an around-the-rim guy, catching rebounds and putting them back up, things like that,” said Stephens. “Obviously the game has changed. We’re shooting 3s all day now.”
VMI averages 13.2 3-point goals, which ranks third nationally. Despite his height, Stephens is very much involved in the Keydets’ 3-point show. Of his 38 attempts from beyond the arc, he’s hit 17 (44.7%).
“Shooting has definitely become a huge part of my game,” said Stephens, who has converted 83.7% of his 43 free throws.
Stephens also averages 3.3 assists for a VMI offense that scores 82 points a game. Hence, no position designation reflects all that he does, which leads to an obvious question.
Why is Stephens still at VMI? In the transfer era, there's an expansive market for versatile big men who have demonstrated all-league ability. Stephens was named second team All-SoCon last year.
“The way I look at it is VMI wanted me when I was [6-7]. I committed myself to coach Earl and he’s done such a great job and I wouldn’t be where I am without him, so what kind of person would I be if I just left that all behind?” Stephens said.
“He’s helped me so much. I committed to him, and I’m loyal to him. As far as leaving, that never crossed my mind. VMI was always a place I wanted to stay and complete my four-year degree.”
