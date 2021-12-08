Jake Stephens, a 6-11 266-pounder, grew into versatile centerpiece at VMI

VMI’s seventh-year basketball coach, Dan Earl, reiterated this preseason that “we pride ourselves on trying to improve and get better every day.”

The growth of which Earl spoke is unrelated to height, but he’ll take it, especially in the case of Jake Stephens, the Keydets’ 6-foot-11, 266-pound senior. Intentionally, no position is included in this description of Stephens. More about that later.

The first thing to know about this resident of Bunker Hill, W.Va., is that when he signed with VMI on Nov. 9, 2017, Stephens was listed at 6-8 and 230 pounds. That may have been a stretch, Stephens said Tuesday. He was more like 6-7.

Stephens grew four inches during four years at Musselman High School. That’s not unusual. Growing four inches during four years in college? Answer to every coach's prayer.

“Definitely helped a little bit, for sure,” said Stephens.

The Stephens developmental plan started with getting in sufficient physical condition to successfully compete in Division I during his college growth spurt.

“Changing what I eat, changing the workouts,” said Stephens. “That was a big thing.”