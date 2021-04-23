James Madison and VMI carry different motivations, same goal into Saturday’s playoff matchup

But it’s a JMU team that this year may have an extra spark heading into the playoffs because of perceived slights, namely a No. 3 overall seed in the 16-team playoff bracket despite a No. 1 poll ranking most of the season. A top-two seed would’ve guaranteed home-field advantage until the national title game.

So when the Keydets and Dukes kick off at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, it’ll pit two programs with very different recent pedigrees against each other, but with the same clear goal: advance and get one step closer to a national title.

“We really respect [VMI] and … what [Wachenheim] has done there with that program, and they’re getting better and better every single year. And they’ve recruited well,” Cignetti said. “So it’s going to be a really tough challenge for us, we’re going to have to play our A game. It’s win or go home.”

The Dukes have been No. 1 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 for eight weeks. And, on April 1, were No. 1 in the NCAA Division I Football Committees in the playoff selection group’s only in-season ranking release.

But they slipped to No. 3 when the playoff bracket was released Sunday, prompting Cignetti to thank the committee for providing his team with extra inspiration, in an interview on ESPNU shortly after the bracket reveal.