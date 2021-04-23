James Madison and VMI carry different motivations, same goal into Saturday’s playoff matchup

At the start of this week, heading into his program’s first-ever FCS playoff game, VMI coach Scott Wachenheim was feeling more relaxed than he did last week.
Wachenheim said so Tuesday, as his team prepared for its first-round playoff matchup Saturday at James Madison. Last week, the Keydets’ automatic bid to the playoffs, via the Southern Conference title, was still on the line.
They went on to secure that, with a win over The Citadel and Samford’s win over Mercer. VMI claimed its first SoCon title in 54 years, and is making a debut in the playoffs, a structure in existence since 1978.
With that past him, maybe Wachenheim could exhale a bit. Now it’s just up to the Keydets to make the most of their opportunity.
Wachenheim described how, on Monday, when VMI installed its initial game plan for Saturday, the Keydets had a great practice. It was what the team dubs “Motown Monday,” Wachenheim said, with Motown hits the soundtrack to the session — Wachenheim’s personal favorite music day each week. And he observed that his players were having fun.
“I don't see any nerves out there,” he said.
A perhaps relaxed VMI (6-1) team looking to continue to write history will meet a JMU (5-0) team that has positioned itself as one of the nation’s best each season, with a national championship and two runner-up finishes in the past four years.
But it’s a JMU team that this year may have an extra spark heading into the playoffs because of perceived slights, namely a No. 3 overall seed in the 16-team playoff bracket despite a No. 1 poll ranking most of the season. A top-two seed would’ve guaranteed home-field advantage until the national title game.
So when the Keydets and Dukes kick off at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, it’ll pit two programs with very different recent pedigrees against each other, but with the same clear goal: advance and get one step closer to a national title.
“We really respect [VMI] and … what [Wachenheim] has done there with that program, and they’re getting better and better every single year. And they’ve recruited well,” Cignetti said. “So it’s going to be a really tough challenge for us, we’re going to have to play our A game. It’s win or go home.”
The Dukes have been No. 1 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 for eight weeks. And, on April 1, were No. 1 in the NCAA Division I Football Committees in the playoff selection group’s only in-season ranking release.
But they slipped to No. 3 when the playoff bracket was released Sunday, prompting Cignetti to thank the committee for providing his team with extra inspiration, in an interview on ESPNU shortly after the bracket reveal.
Also, the Dukes didn’t earn the Colonial Athletic Association's regular-season title and automatic bid to the playoffs Saturday after their 23-6 win over Richmond to finish the regular season, a bid decided by a panel of CAA athletic directors. Delaware was awarded it.
Asked Tuesday if he feels his group has a point to prove heading into the playoffs, Cignetti said he told the Dukes Monday that what’s behind them is behind them. He told them anything they may have been feeling about what happened needed to be directed toward their preparation for VMI.
Starting senior offensive lineman Truvell Wilson, a Henrico High grad, said that while JMU’s playoff seed isn’t weighing on the group too much, it is using it as motivation.
“Playing with a chip on our shoulder,” he said.
VMI, meanwhile, has felt a sense of pride from alumni from what the team has accomplished to this point. Wachenheim said it’s an honor to play what he feels is the top team in the country. He surmised in January that if his team made the playoffs it would likely play JMU. It just made fiscal and geographic sense.
Now that opportunity is real, and quarterback Seth Morgan knows it’s a big one.
“There's definitely some extra motivation there to knock off a perennial powerhouse like that,” he said.
Whatever the motivations the Dukes and Keydets bring into Saturday, Cignetti said that, at least for his group, it’s all about actions.
Saturday’s game will mean much for both programs, for different reasons. But they’ll get the same 60 minutes to decide it.
“Words don't mean anything,” Cignetti said. “And everything is earned, not given.”
