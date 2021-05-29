James Madison falls in Game 2 of super regional, setting up finale vs. Missouri

A day after striking first in its softball super regional series, James Madison fell to Missouri 7-1 on Saturday night in Columbia, Mo., with Sunday’s Game 3 set to determine who will advance to the Women’s College World Series.

The loss halted the Dukes’ winning streak at 28 games. A win Sunday would give them their first Women’s College World Series berth in program history.

JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander stifled the host Tigers (42-16) in the 2-1 victory in Game 1 on Friday, allowing just one hit and recording 10 strikeouts.

Her brilliance didn’t translate to Game 2, as Missouri piled on six runs in the second inning, and she was chased after recording just five outs.

Only one of the runs were earned, as she allowed four hits and no walks.

Alexander was 15-0 in the circle this season before the loss for James Madison (38-2).

Alissa Humphrey took over the rest of the way, allowing just one run over 5 1/3 innings.

Missouri pitcher Lauren Krings struck out 10 batters and allowed the lone run in the seventh inning — an RBI knock by Logan Newton.

Newton had two of JMU’s four hits.