James Madison feels in good spot as it tries to tackle road hurdle at Sam Houston in FCS semifinals

“You just got to be ready for everything,” Agyei-Obese said of playing on the road. “You can't let anything deter you from the mindset you're ready to be at for the game."

Despite the higher ranking in the Stats Perform FCS poll, JMU will travel this round because of the seeding in the FCS playoff bracket, with Sam Houston No. 2 and JMU No. 3. South Dakota State, the top seed, is playing Delaware in Saturday’s other semifinal, a noon kickoff.

Since a national title win over Youngstown State in neutral Frisco, Texas at the end of the 2016 playoffs, JMU has gotten to play nine of its 12 subsequent playoff games at home, including first-round and quarterfinal victories this year.

But the three trips outside of Harrisonburg in the playoffs since 2017, including a pair of national title game appearances, have resulted in losses.

Senior defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs) feels performing on the road will take a level of sharpness, in unfamiliar surroundings.

“Just staying sharp with everything that we got: with meetings, being on time. With dinner, everything,” Greene said. “Just trying to stay as sharp as possible and stay on schedule, I think is one of the most important things to not get off track."