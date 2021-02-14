James Madison football team set to enter first game in week in over a year

That, Cignetti said, was because they got to a point after a few practices where they didn’t have enough numbers at certain positions with players missing time. Cignetti faced a similar hurdle in his first season as Elon’s coach in 2017, when the Phoenix went 8-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

“We saved our hits for Saturday,” Cignetti said. “Tried to keep our players on the field and available. And the team understood it and embraced it. And that’s where we’re at.”

So the latter portions of camp featured more helmets-only practices. But Cignetti said the team will conduct a padded practice this week in the run-up to the opener.

JMU’s execution, Cignetti said, isn’t where it needs to be now. But the coaching staff’s plan heading into Saturday is to simplify things, so the Dukes can play fast.

“And my goal Saturday is to put that tape on in all three phases and see zero missed assignments,” Cignetti said. “And we can do that as coaches, if we’ll commit to it.”

Cignetti acknowledged that what makes him the most nervous is the upcoming testing component. This week, JMU will be tested on Thursday before getting results back Friday.