James Madison football team set to enter first game in week in over a year

It’s finally starting to hit James Madison coach Curt Cignetti.
The start of his second season with the Dukes is finally less than a week away. With all of the extra factors in play now, including the COVID-19 protocols woven tightly into the routine, it’s only hitting him now.
But JMU, after a three-week spring-semester preseason, is entering its first game week since January 2019, ahead of the FCS national final. The fall 2020 Colonial Athletic Association schedule and FCS playoffs were pushed back to the spring semester because of the pandemic.
The Dukes open Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium with the first of two out-of-conference opponents, Morehead State.
“What I’m most excited for is for the players,” Cignetti said. “I’m most excited that they get an opportunity to go out there and compete. Play a game that they love.”
On Saturday, Cignetti viewed his team as close to capacity in having the possible personnel healthy and available. At the same time, he described his group as underprepared overall because of time missed by various players with illness or injury.
The Dukes haven’t had any major COVID-19 issues in the preseason, and made it through without having to pause activity. Still, Cignetti said they’ll find out a lot about themselves on Saturday. They didn’t have a full scrimmage or full-contact sessions in preseason camp.
That, Cignetti said, was because they got to a point after a few practices where they didn’t have enough numbers at certain positions with players missing time. Cignetti faced a similar hurdle in his first season as Elon’s coach in 2017, when the Phoenix went 8-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2009.
“We saved our hits for Saturday,” Cignetti said. “Tried to keep our players on the field and available. And the team understood it and embraced it. And that’s where we’re at.”
So the latter portions of camp featured more helmets-only practices. But Cignetti said the team will conduct a padded practice this week in the run-up to the opener.
JMU’s execution, Cignetti said, isn’t where it needs to be now. But the coaching staff’s plan heading into Saturday is to simplify things, so the Dukes can play fast.
“And my goal Saturday is to put that tape on in all three phases and see zero missed assignments,” Cignetti said. “And we can do that as coaches, if we’ll commit to it.”
Cignetti acknowledged that what makes him the most nervous is the upcoming testing component. This week, JMU will be tested on Thursday before getting results back Friday.
Those results could determine whether the Dukes will be without players during the game or whether if the game will go on at all.
“All of a sudden, some guy that maybe you weren’t even going to dress for the game may be lining up as a starter,” Cignetti said, “without the week of practice to get ready.”
Despite the extra variables, and the Dukes’ diminished number of repetitions, Cignetti still said Saturday he feels “really, really good” about where they are now.
It’s been more than a year, but for JMU, football is almost back.
“I see [players’] excitement that we’re going to be in a normal game week of preparation,” Cignetti said. “So I’m most excited for the players. And I’m really looking forward to seeing how we play on Saturday, and progress throughout the season.”
