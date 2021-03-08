James Madison makes switch at quarterback; Moloney to start over Johnson against William & Mary

After he led James Madison to a comeback victory at Elon on Saturday, the Dukes will stay with junior Gage Moloney at quarterback.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Monday morning on the weekly Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference that Moloney will start on Saturday when the team hosts William & Mary.
Moloney came in for senior Cole Johnson, the starter, toward the end of the third quarter against the Phoenix and with JMU down 17-6.
Moloney, a 6-2, 216 pounder out of Rock Hill, S.C., presided over a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives in what finished as a 20-17 victory for the Dukes (3-0), the top ranked team in the country in the STATS FCS Top 25.
"He led us to two touchdown drives. And I thought our energy level was different,” Cignetti said Monday, of Moloney. “And he made some nice throws. We made some plays. And I thought he did well."
Johnson went 9 of 16 for 107 yards passing and an interception in his two-plus quarters of work. Moloney was 3 of 6 for 46 yards passing and a touchdown.
The touchdown pass was the first of the fourth-quarter scores, to freshman receiver Antwane Wells Jr., a former Highland Springs standout.
The Dukes, for the second week in a row, grappled with a slow start Saturday. They were outgained on offense 169 to 134 in the first half. The Phoenix (1-2) led 17-3 at halftime.
Cignetti said Monday that JMU is looking to start better.
“We got to play better early in the game on offense. And get some momentum going,” he said. “And, of course, last week we didn't play very well on defense early in the game either."
The prior week, when JMU had to come back from a 16-9 deficit in the second quarter against Robert Morris, Cignetti said he considered sitting Johnson but ultimately stuck with him. The Dukes then outscored the Colonials 20-0 in the second half to win 36-16.
Johnson, a 6-5, 213-pound right-hander from Virginia Beach, earned his first opportunity to be the Dukes’ full-time starter in the run-up to the spring-semester season. He beat out Moloney, a lefty.
Cignetti said JMU will still have Johnson ready this week heading into the matchup with the Tribe. He said he has confidence in both Moloney and Johnson.
“Gage is a competitor. I know the team's got a lot of confidence in him,” Cignetti said. “He's really well liked. I thought Cole made some good plays, too [against Elon]."
JMU, despite the slow starts, ranks fourth in the nation at 265.3 rushing yards per game so far. Senior Percy Agyei-Obese ran for a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown at Elon, and has a team-high 303 yards and four touchdowns thus far.
“They like to run the ball,” William & Mary coach Mike London said Monday. “And it's kind of the mentality, 'Hey, we're running the ball right here.' … And the quarterback is the facilitator, who does things that he needs to make the offense efficient or proficient. So whether it's [Moloney] or [Johnson], there's still some things that are core to what they do.”
The Dukes and Tribe kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr