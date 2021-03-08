James Madison makes switch at quarterback; Moloney to start over Johnson

The Dukes, for the second week in a row, grappled with a slow start Saturday. They were outgained on offense 169 to 134 in the first half. The Phoenix (1-2) led 17-3 at halftime.

Cignetti said Monday that JMU is looking to start better.

“We got to play better early in the game on offense. And get some momentum going,” he said. “And, of course, last week we didn't play very well on defense early in the game either."

The prior week, when JMU had to come back from a 16-9 deficit in the second quarter against Robert Morris, Cignetti said he considered sitting Johnson but ultimately stuck with him. The Dukes then outscored the Colonials 20-0 in the second half to win 36-16.

Johnson, a 6-5, 213-pound right-hander from Virginia Beach, earned his first opportunity to be the Dukes’ full-time starter in the run-up to the spring-semester season. He beat out Moloney, a lefty.

Cignetti said JMU will still have Johnson ready this week heading into the matchup with the Tribe. He said he has confidence in both Moloney and Johnson.

“Gage is a competitor. I know the team's got a lot of confidence in him,” Cignetti said. “He's really well liked. I thought Cole made some good plays, too [against Elon]."