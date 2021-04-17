James Madison prevails in defensive battle, beats Richmond 23-6 in regular-season finale

HARRISONBURG — The gap parted like the Red Sea.
In what had become a battle of attrition against rival Richmond, top-ranked James Madison decided to go for it on a fourth down and 3 from the UR 31 yard line with just under 10 minutes to go in the game.
A play-action pass was called, and quarterback Cole Johnson executed with running back Percy Agyei-Obese. But when Johnson dropped back, a huge hole opened up in front of him.
Johnson quickly identified it, tucked the ball and took off, with plenty of space to go.
The 6-5, 213 pounder scampered freely, virtually untouched, escaping the grasp of UR defensive tackle Ray Eldridge near the 15-yard line.
He made it to the end zone for what was the Dukes’ first touchdown since their opening drive of the game.
The run, the second-longest of Johnson’s career, effectively sealed the door shut on the No. 11-ranked Spiders at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU secured a 23-6 victory in both team’s regular-season finale.
Now the Dukes (5-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) wait to see who a panel of CAA athletic directors choose to be the league’s automatic bid to the playoffs. They’ll vie for the spot with No. 7-ranked Delaware (5-0, 4-0), which beat Villanova 27-20 Saturday.
And Richmond (3-1, 3-1) will wait to see if it did enough to earn one of the six at-large bids to the trimmed 16-team playoff field that’ll be revealed Sunday in a selection show that’ll be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.
JMU should be in the field either way, regardless of whether or not it gets the automatic bid.
In what was both teams’ toughest test in a truncated spring season, JMU emerged superior in a defensive battle.
It was 16-6 in the fourth quarter. Time after time the teams’ offenses found slivers of daylight before ultimately stalling, perhaps settling for field goals.
But on an early fourth-quarter JMU drive, the Dukes seemed to pick up steam. Starting running back Percy Agyei-Obese ran for a 13-yard gain, eclipsing the 2,000-career-yards mark. He then picked up gains of 6 and 10 yards.
That helped set up Johnson’s run, which put the game out of reach for Richmond.
Johnson started at quarterback for the Dukes, holding on to the job after a plan to give junior Gage Moloney a shot last month was nixed coming out of a JMU COVID-19 pause. Johnson wound up starting on March 27 at William & Mary, the Dukes’ last game before Saturday, and played well in a 38-10 win.
And he put his stamp on the game early, to help JMU begin with a bang. He hit wide receiver Scott Bracey for a 14-yard gain before, two plays later, finding the speedy Kris Thornton for a 46-yard pickup to the Richmond 11.
Then Agyei-Obese, who missed the William & Mary game after the JMU pause, carried it to the 1 yard line before punching it in to complete a quick 7-play, 75-yard drive, two-and-a-half-minute drive.
On defense, JMU then forced a three and out, backing the Spider up to their own 15. The Dukes’ Jack Sroba took the punt to the Richmond 30 yard line and it seemed things could begin to get out of hand for the Spiders quickly.
But hurt in part by an illegal substitution penalty, the JMU drive stalled at the 10. The dukes settled for a 27-yard Ethan Ratke (Atlee) field goal to make it 10-0 with seven minutes left in the opening frame. The field goal was the 65th of Ratke’s career, which made him the CAA’s all-time leader, passing Towson’s Aidan O’Neill (2016-19).
And from there, the JMU and Richmond stout defensive lines settled in, limiting damage. Richmond ‘s Jake Larson converted on a 22-yard field goal to make it 10-3 early in the second quarter, after a pass breakup by JMU defensive tackle James Carpenter.
At the end of the quarter, a series of quarterback runs — two of which were executed by Moloney — didn’t make much progress and Ratke sent a 37-yard field goal through to make it 13-3 at the half.
Ratke and Larson added third-quarter field goals as well.
With the win JMU improved to 20-18 all-time against Richmond.
