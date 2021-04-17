James Madison prevails in defensive battle, beats Richmond 23-6 in regular-season finale

And Richmond (3-1, 3-1) will wait to see if it did enough to earn one of the six at-large bids to the trimmed 16-team playoff field that’ll be revealed Sunday in a selection show that’ll be broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.

JMU should be in the field either way, regardless of whether or not it gets the automatic bid.

In what was both teams’ toughest test in a truncated spring season, JMU emerged superior in a defensive battle.

It was 16-6 in the fourth quarter. Time after time the teams’ offenses found slivers of daylight before ultimately stalling, perhaps settling for field goals.

But on an early fourth-quarter JMU drive, the Dukes seemed to pick up steam. Starting running back Percy Agyei-Obese ran for a 13-yard gain, eclipsing the 2,000-career-yards mark. He then picked up gains of 6 and 10 yards.

That helped set up Johnson’s run, which put the game out of reach for Richmond.

Johnson started at quarterback for the Dukes, holding on to the job after a plan to give junior Gage Moloney a shot last month was nixed coming out of a JMU COVID-19 pause. Johnson wound up starting on March 27 at William & Mary, the Dukes’ last game before Saturday, and played well in a 38-10 win.