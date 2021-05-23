 Skip to main content
James Madison softball advances past Liberty in NCAA Knoxville Regional
A five-run fifth inning propelled James Madison to an 8-5 win over Liberty in the NCAA softball tournament Knoxville Regional on Sunday, putting an end to the Flames’ season as the Dukes advanced to super regionals.

In a matchup of top-25 teams, No. 25 Liberty (44-15) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by Denay Griffin. The Flames led until the fifth, when JMU (37-1) broke the game open via RBI singles from Emily Phillips, Sara Jubas and Odicci Alexander.

Alissa Humphrey picked up the win in the circle, and Odicci — the starting pitcher — earned the save.

The Dukes move on to face Columbia Regional champion Missouri in a three-game series with a spot in the Women’s College World Series on the line next weekend.

