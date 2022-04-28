James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett's death classified as 'apparent suicide'

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, in an update into the death investigation surrounding James Madison softball catcher Lauren Bernett, said in a statement Wednesday that the death is currently being classified as an apparent suicide.

An official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending, Hutcheson said.

JMU announced the passing of Bernett on Tuesday morning. The sophomore was a standout in the Dukes’ softball program. She was a vital piece in the team’s run to its first-ever Women’s College World Series as a freshman last season, and was having a breakout year at the plate this year.

The McDonald, Pa., native was named Colonial Athletic Association player of the week on Monday after she went 7 of 9 at the plate in a series against Drexel this past weekend, with seven RBIs and four runs scored.

Bernett was batting .336 this season, which was third on the team. She had a six-game hitting streak through the Drexel series.

She was a regular starter last season as well, including throughout JMU’s run through the NCAA tournament, to its first WCWS.

In the aftermath of Bernett’s passing, JMU (21-21, 10-5 CAA) canceled a Wednesday doubleheader against Longwood and a three-game series against Delaware that was scheduled for this weekend.

If you or someone is looking for help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255. wepps@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6442 Twitter: @wayneeppsjr