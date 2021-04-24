James Madison too much for VMI in in-state playoff bout, wins 31-24

HARRISONBURG — At James Madison on Saturday, VMI’s Air Raid passing attack met its match.
The Keydets entered the first-round FCS playoff matchup at JMU’s Brideforth Stadium carrying one of the most prolific passing attacks in the nation through the sprign season.
But the Dukes picked off quarterback Seth Morgan three times, kept the run at bay and secured a 31-24 victory, ending what was a historic season for the Keydets.
Morgan went 30 of 50 for 286 yards passing and two scores.. With the pass-heavy Air Raid, VMI came in averaging 312.7 pass yards a game, ninth nationally. The 286 yards passing was the team's third-lowest mark this year.
JMU (6-0) cornerbacks Wesley McCormick and Taurus Carroll (Benedictine) intercepted Morgan in the first half. Both came with the Keydets (6-2) driving. McCormick’s pick came in the end zone in the first quarter, with Morgan looking for 6-4, 211-pound wide receiver Jakob Herres.
Later in the first quarter, after Morgan knocked a punt that was downed at JMU’s own 1 yard line, Dukes running back Jawon Hamilton scooted free, untouched, and sprinted down the right sideline, evading the grasp of Keydets defenders in chase. Hamilton completed the 99-yard touchdown run, the longest score and play in JMU program history.
It was a first, momentum-swinging hammer, before the Dukes began to take control.
The Keydets had a chance to answer on the ensuing drive, after Morgan connected with Herres for a 37-yard gain to the JMU 31. But that drive stalled, and VMI settled for a 44-yard field goal from Jerry Rice.
In the second quarter, Percy Agyei-Obese punched the ball in from 2 yards out to follow a 42-yard reception from Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs), and wide receiver Kris Thornton — who transferred to JMU from VMI after the 2018 season — caught a 10-yard pass for a score. JMU led 21-3 at halftime.
VMI picked things up a bit through the air in the second half. Morgan and his favorite receiver Herres — who entered with a team-high 67 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns — continued to connect.
On a drive midway through the third quarter, after a JMU penalty for unnecessary roughness on a tackle, Morgan hit Herres for gains of 25 yards and 12 yards to help set up an eventual 1-yard keeper by Morgan for a touchdown, on fourth down. That cut the JMU lead to 21-10.
And things almost got worrisome for the Dukes from there. VMI went for an onside kick, that was recovered by freshman Josh Knapp. But upon review it was determined that the Keydets began blocking before the ball traveled 10 yards and the recovery was nullified.
With the ball back, JMU went on to score on a 62-yard completion from quarterback Cole Johnson to a wide-open Wells.
But then VMI’s Morgan and Herres combo began working again. The two linked on completions of 6 and 14 yards, before a 15-yard competition to Chance Knox to help put the Keydets in position for an 11-yard Herres touchdown catch to make it 28-17. But that’s as close as VMI got the rest of the way.
JMUI’s Ethan Ratke added a 32-yard field goal late, and Morgan found Max Brimigion in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard score with nine seconds remaining.
Hamilton finished with a career-high 171 yards and the touchdown on 19 carries. Agyei-Obese had 110 yards and the one score on 25 carries. Defensive tackle James Carpenter intercepted Morgan in the fourth quarter.
The Keydets, ranked 11th in the most recent Stats Perform FCS poll, were in the playoffs for the first time, after clinching their first Southern Confernce title since 1977 and orchestrating their first winning season since 1981.
JMU, ranked first in the Stats poll and the No. 3 overall seed in the playoffs, will host the winner of the first-round game between North Dakota and Missouri State next weekend.
