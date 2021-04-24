James Madison too much for VMI in in-state playoff bout, wins 31-24

The Keydets had a chance to answer on the ensuing drive, after Morgan connected with Herres for a 37-yard gain to the JMU 31. But that drive stalled, and VMI settled for a 44-yard field goal from Jerry Rice.

In the second quarter, Percy Agyei-Obese punched the ball in from 2 yards out to follow a 42-yard reception from Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs), and wide receiver Kris Thornton — who transferred to JMU from VMI after the 2018 season — caught a 10-yard pass for a score. JMU led 21-3 at halftime.

VMI picked things up a bit through the air in the second half. Morgan and his favorite receiver Herres — who entered with a team-high 67 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns — continued to connect.

On a drive midway through the third quarter, after a JMU penalty for unnecessary roughness on a tackle, Morgan hit Herres for gains of 25 yards and 12 yards to help set up an eventual 1-yard keeper by Morgan for a touchdown, on fourth down. That cut the JMU lead to 21-10.

And things almost got worrisome for the Dukes from there. VMI went for an onside kick, that was recovered by freshman Josh Knapp. But upon review it was determined that the Keydets began blocking before the ball traveled 10 yards and the recovery was nullified.