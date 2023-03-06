A career day by Peyton McDaniel has the Dukes dancing.

JMU won the Sun Belt women's basketball title on Monday afternoon with an 81-51 victory over Texas State in Pensacola, Fla.

McDaniel attempted, and made, seven 3-point shots in the victory, finishing with a game-high 30 points.

Kiki Jefferson added 22 for James Madison, which also picked up 10 rebounds from Kseniia Kozlova.

"I'm just really proud and really happy for our players," coach Mark Byington said.

"To me, it's like storybook stuff. ... I knew there was no way in the world we were going to play three games here in Pensacola and Peyton McDaniel wasn't going to go off."

The second quarter made the difference, as the Dukes broke a 14-all tie and went into the locker room up by 10, then kept their foot on the gas in a 22-point third quarter.

"We were ready," McDaniel said. "We knew we were coming into a fight, so I think just being mentally tough - coach talked about that the whole tournament. I don't think we can say we expected to play like that."

McDaniel and Jefferson were both named to the all-tournament team, with Jefferson winning the honors as the tournament's most outstanding player.

"It's just jaw-dropping and speechless," Jefferson said. "We're going dancing."

JMU last made the NCAA tournament in 2016.

The Dukes will learn where they play in the tournament during Sunday's selection show. They join Virginia Tech, which won the ACC, as state teams guaranteed a spot in the tourney.

"We play like we do today, we'll be able to give a tough fight to somebody," Byington said. "The experience of going to an NCAA tournament is one they'll never forget, and I'm just excited to see where we're going."

JMU also won the regular-season Sun Belt title, finishing with an overall mark of 24-8, 13-5 in conference play. This was their first season in the conference.

PHOTOS: JMU's Atlantic Union Bank Center