James Madison, VMI to play Saturday in first round of FCS playoffs

An in-state tussle between a perennial power and a historic turnaround team is ahead in the FCS playoffs.

The 16-team playoff field was revealed Sunday morning in a selection show on ESPNU, and James Madison (5-0), the top-ranked team in the STATS FCS Top 25, and VMI (6-1), the Southern Conference champion that’s in the FCS playoff field for the first time, will play in the first round at 2 p.m. on Saturday at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium. The game will be streamed online on ESPN3.

The top four teams in the field earned playoff seeds, and JMU is No. 3 in that group despite holding the top spot in the STATS poll for much of the year. South Dakota State (5-1) is No. 1, Sam Houston State (6-0) is No. 2 and Jacksonville State (9-2) is No. 4.

"I'd like to thank the [selection] committee for providing us with extra inspiration," JMU coach Curt Cignetti said in an interview on ESPNU, on his team's No. 3 seed. "We've been playing the 'chip on our shoulder, no respect' card for the last few weeks because we've felt it in a number of different areas. Then we got a little dose of it again [Saturday] night [with the Colonial Athletic Association's pick for the league's automatic bid to the playoffs].

"I just want to thank everybody for making my job easier."