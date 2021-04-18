James Madison, VMI to play Saturday in first round of FCS playoffs

An in-state tussle between a perennial power and a historic turnaround team is ahead in the FCS playoffs.
The 16-team playoff field was revealed Sunday morning in a selection show on ESPNU, and James Madison (5-0), the top-ranked team in the STATS FCS Top 25, and VMI (6-1), the Southern Conference champion that’s in the FCS playoff field for the first time, will play in the first round at 2 p.m. on Saturday at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium. The game will be streamed online on ESPN3.
The top four teams in the field earned playoff seeds, and JMU is No. 3 in that group despite holding the top spot in the STATS poll for much of the year. South Dakota State (5-1) is No. 1, Sam Houston State (6-0) is No. 2 and Jacksonville State (9-2) is No. 4.
"I'd like to thank the [selection] committee for providing us with extra inspiration," JMU coach Curt Cignetti said in an interview on ESPNU, on his team's No. 3 seed. "We've been playing the 'chip on our shoulder, no respect' card for the last few weeks because we've felt it in a number of different areas. Then we got a little dose of it again [Saturday] night [with the Colonial Athletic Association's pick for the league's automatic bid to the playoffs].
"I just want to thank everybody for making my job easier."
JMU is in the playoff field for the seventh year in a row. The Dukes claimed the program’s second national title at the end of the 2016 season and made it back to the title game at the end of the 2017 and 2019 seasons.
A wealth of athleticism and depth have put them in their consistent spot as an FCS power in recent years. But in this unique spring season, they sputtered out of the gate early in games against Robert Morris (Feb. 27) and Elon (March 6), but second-half shutouts helped propel them to wins in both games.
They then endured a COVID-19 pause that wiped away scheduled home games against William & Mary (March 13) and Richmond (March 20). When JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne spoke to media members on March 16 he said the program had 12 players who tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 who were contact traced.
The Dukes returned to the field on March 27 at William & Mary and authored their strongest performance of the season, a 38-10 victory. But then their next two games were scratched because of COVID-19 issues at Richmond and Elon, respectively.
But the CAA was able to schedule a regular-season finale between JMU and Richmond in Harrisonburg for Saturday and in the Dukes’ toughest test of the season they won 23-6, which could prove a useful primer for the playoffs.
“They forced us to switch things up on offense and just switch things up on the go throughout the game,” JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese said of Richmond, after Saturday’s game. “So this is definitely going to help us going forward."
Cignetti said he feels like his group has still got a lot of improvement to make. He cited missed opportunities on offense against Richmond, and thought the defense in the third quarter of that game — when JMU allowed 115 yards — wasn’t good.
“There's nobody playing to their absolute best potential,” he said, in a Zoom press conference Sunday afternoon. “And it's all about striving and straining to get better. But, I like where we're at, but we got to go out and put it on the field."
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim went to Drake in summarizing the program’s improbable climb after the Keydets won the Southern Conference championship and the league’s automatic bid with a 31-17 victory over The Citadel in Lexington on Saturday.
“Started from the bottom, now we're here,” said Wachenheim, VMI’s sixth-year coach, quoting the singer/songwriter’s lyrics.
The Keydets finished 1-10 in 2018 and 0-11 in 2017, two disheartening years among many in the last few decades. They started ascending in 2019, with a 5-7 record dotted by narrow defeats, and then Saturday completed the rise with the program’s first championship since 1977.
VMI will make its inaugural appearance in the FCS playoffs, which began in 1978, behind players who developed rather than dropped in for a year or two. VMI doesn’t attract undergraduate transfers in the way other FCS programs do, and there is no place at VMI for graduate transfers because VMI has no graduate school.
“So we were going to have to rebuild it with freshmen, and it was a learning curve on recruiting, on how to figure out the kids that had the best chance of making it here,” said Wachenheim.
“They stand strong and firm during the darkest times. They just work with great attitude.”
The Keydets won this spring-semester championship because they prevailed in close games. VMI beat Furman 14-13, Samford 38-37 in overtime, and Wofford 36-31. VMI punched out The Citadel, which kept hanging around behind its option offense, with a touchdown in the final two minutes.
“This has been an amazing journey,” said redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan, who ably took over for star Reece Udinski when he was lost for the season (knee) following the win at Samford on March 20. “We knew winning was in our future. It was just a matter of time.”
JMU and VMI will be meeting for the first time since 2009 and the 14th time overall. The Dukes lead the all-time series 10-3.
Cignetti said his team would learn more about the Keydets Sunday afternoon. He called VMI “one of the amazing stories in the country.”
“I have watched them on TV a little bit and know that they throw the ball, do a really good job coaching,” Cignetti said. “Coach Wachenheim has done a tremendous job.”
JMU has a pair of VMI transfers in junior wide receiver Kris Thornton and sophomore offensive lineman Sammy Junco. Thornton has started in the slot for the Dukes, and has 17 catches for 311 yard and two touchdowns.
Richmond (3-1) missed out on an at-large bid to the playoffs. Delaware (5-0) earned the CAA’s automatic bid to the playoffs via a vote of athletic directors from schools not in contention for that bid, after the conclusion of Saturday’s games. That was the protocol because the league was not able to complete its full slate of games this spring. JMU and Delaware were in contention.
The Blue Hens will host Sacred Heart in the first round at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s playoff field is reduced from its usual size of 24, with 10 automatic bids and 14 possible at-large bids. Out of the 16 spots this year, there were 10 automatic bids and six possible at-large bids.
The top two seeds, South Dakota State and Sam Houston State, carry guaranteed home field advantage through the national semifinals.
