James Madison will hope lessons of last week stick heading into CAA opener at Elon

After his team opened the season with a 52-0 victory over Morehead State two weeks ago, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti cautioned that he didn’t want his team to think it was something it wasn’t.

In other words, he didn’t want the Dukes to fly too high and start to slip into complacency.

But, last week, in the days of practice leading up to JMU’s Saturday matchup against Robert Morris, Cignetti observed a drop in urgency within the program, from both players and coaches, in every facet of their preparation.

The dip in sharpness then showed up in the first half against Robert Morris, Cignetti thought, when JMU turned the ball over three times and the Colonials built a 16-9 lead at one point.

The Dukes wound up tying the game at 16 heading into the half, and tightened up in the second half. They shut out Robert Morris after the break and pulled away for a 36-16 victory.

But the experience of the first half Saturday may hammer home harder Cignetti’s message about the importance of a certain level of urgency. And that seems all the more critical now, with JMU about to enter its Colonial Athletic Association schedule.