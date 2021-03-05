James Madison will hope lessons of last week stick heading into CAA opener at Elon

After his team opened the season with a 52-0 victory over Morehead State two weeks ago, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti cautioned that he didn’t want his team to think it was something it wasn’t.
In other words, he didn’t want the Dukes to fly too high and start to slip into complacency.
But, last week, in the days of practice leading up to JMU’s Saturday matchup against Robert Morris, Cignetti observed a drop in urgency within the program, from both players and coaches, in every facet of their preparation.
The dip in sharpness then showed up in the first half against Robert Morris, Cignetti thought, when JMU turned the ball over three times and the Colonials built a 16-9 lead at one point.
The Dukes wound up tying the game at 16 heading into the half, and tightened up in the second half. They shut out Robert Morris after the break and pulled away for a 36-16 victory.
But the experience of the first half Saturday may hammer home harder Cignetti’s message about the importance of a certain level of urgency. And that seems all the more critical now, with JMU about to enter its Colonial Athletic Association schedule.
The Dukes (2-0), who elevated to No. 1 in the STATS Top 25 poll this week for the first time since 2017, travel to play Elon (1-1) Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Cignetti remarked Monday that this week would be an easy one for him as head coach, coming off the Robert Morris game.
“Because the lessons should be learned, they're right there on tape,” Cignetti said. “And I think the players understand it and the coaches understand it, too. Of course you can't take anything for granted, and Elon's a quality team.”
The need for urgency would seem to be intensified this season considering what could be an even smaller margin for error this year because of the configuration of the unorthodox spring FCS playoffs this year.
The FCS playoff field is typically 24 teams, with 10 automatic bids for conference champions, and 14 at-large bids. This year, though, the playoffs — which will be contested April 18-May 15 — will feature just 16 teams. That’ll still include 10 automatic bids, but only six at-large bids.
So there’s a more narrow avenue to make the field outside of winning a league title. This year, the CAA broke teams up into a North and a South division. But the team with the best overall record in the league will be granted the CAA’s automatic bid. JMU is in the South division with Elon, Richmond and William & Mary, which it will play twice each.
JMU senior cornerback Wesley McCormick acknowledged that it feels as if each game means more in this spring season.
“There are lesser opportunities,” he said. “But, again, we just have to make the most out of every game we have.”
The Dukes will hope to have put any complacency in the past coming off last week’s first-half slip and entering the meat of their schedule. McCormick said Tuesday he had noticed greater energy in practice.
That went for essentially every aspect of it, he said.
“Just running around, flying around,” he said. “Attention to detail, paying attention to the little things. Because those are the differences between making the play and not making the play.”
The three turnovers JMU had in the first half Saturday were three interceptions by senior quarterback Cole Johnson, who is in his first year as the Dukes’ full-time starter. Cignetti said after the game he considered pulling Johnson at the end of the first half.
But JMU stuck with Johnson, and he finished 17 of 24 for 198 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Cignetti thought Johnson rebounded well.
“Cole's been around a long time, but he hasn't played a lot of football,” Cignetti said. “So there's definitely valuable lessons to be learned.”
Elon has had quarterback concerns due to injury. The Phoenix lost senior starter Davis Cheek for the season, before it even started, due to a foot injury.
Then, sophomore Joey Baughman, who replaced Cheek, suffered a leg injury in Elon’s loss to Gardner-Webb this past Saturday, according to the Burlington Times-News. Freshman JR Martin completed the game.
“We just have to be ready for whoever we do see,” McCormick said.
If the Dukes have corrected the follies of last week, then perhaps they’ll be more prepared than they were heading into the Robert Morris game.
And for what would be the program’s seventh consecutive playoff appearance, there’s less opportunity for a slip-up.
“Our guys know what they have to do to get what they want,” Cignetti said. “And how we have to commit and work every single day to give ourselves the best chance.”
