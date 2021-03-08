James Madison, William & Mary football game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Saturday’s scheduled football game between James Madison and William & Mary has been postponed due to COVID-19-related protocols within the Dukes’ program, the school announced Monday afternoon.

The Dukes (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) and Tribe (0-1, 0-1) were scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Harrisonburg at Bridgeforth Stadium, in each school’s second CAA contest. A decision on rescheduling the matchup will be made at a later date.

JMU, the top-ranked team in the country in the STATS FCS Top 25, is coming off a 20-17 win at Elon Saturday in its CAA opener. William & Mary fell 21-14 at Richmond Saturday.

This is the first game in both JMU’s and the CAA’s spring-semester season that has been affected by COVID-19. While this past weekend marked Week 1 of CAA league play, JMU played out-of-conference games against Morehead State and Robert Morris in the two weeks prior.

The Dukes have had prior instances of COVID-19 in their program in the run-up to the season. On Jan. 21, one day before the start of preseason practices, JMU announced that it had two cases of COVID-19 within its program, but that the cases were contained and that the majority of the program could continue with operation as normal.