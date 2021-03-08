James Madison, William & Mary football game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Saturday’s scheduled football game between James Madison and William & Mary has been postponed due to COVID-19-related protocols within the Dukes’ program, the school announced Monday afternoon.
The Dukes (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) and Tribe (0-1, 0-1) were scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Saturday in Harrisonburg at Bridgeforth Stadium, in each school’s second CAA contest. A decision on rescheduling the matchup will be made at a later date.
JMU, the top-ranked team in the country in the STATS FCS Top 25, is coming off a 20-17 win at Elon Saturday in its CAA opener. William & Mary fell 21-14 at Richmond Saturday.
This is the first game in both JMU’s and the CAA’s spring-semester season that has been affected by COVID-19. While this past weekend marked Week 1 of CAA league play, JMU played out-of-conference games against Morehead State and Robert Morris in the two weeks prior.
The Dukes have had prior instances of COVID-19 in their program in the run-up to the season. On Jan. 21, one day before the start of preseason practices, JMU announced that it had two cases of COVID-19 within its program, but that the cases were contained and that the majority of the program could continue with operation as normal.
JMU paused summer workouts last August, for almost three weeks, due to cases within the program.
JMU is next scheduled to play Richmond, at home, on March 20. William & Mary is slated to host Elon the same day.
