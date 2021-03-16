After two COVID postponements, return to football competition could be next week for JMU

JMU played and won two nonconference games before starting its six-game CAA season. That league season closes Saturday, April 10. The FCS playoffs start on Friday, April 23. The CAA saved Saturday, April 16, as a date for make-up games. Though JMU has two games to make up, Bourne said the first game postponed, against W&M, would likely be prioritized.

“We are very much committed to finishing out the season,” said Bourne. “I feel like it’s the right things to do for the young men in our program that have worked very hard and trained hard all season, along with our coaching staff.

“I have a hard time believing JMU’s going to be the only institution that’s going to run into a problem in the regular season with missing games.”

Bourne noted that in order to be eligible for the FCS playoffs, a minimum of four FCS games must be played. JMU has already played three. To become a league's automatic qualifier, three league games are required. JMU has played one CAA game, a 20-17 win at Elon.

“To me, I still feel like these are very, very reachable numbers for our program,” said Bourne. That, of course, depends on the Dukes recovering and JMU opponents avoiding COVID problems.

“We’re kind of taking this day by day, and game by game, as we move forward,” W&M coach Mike London said Tuesday.