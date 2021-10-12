Against No. 8 JMU, Spiders offensive coordinator Jeff Durden aims to pick up his game

With James Madison coming to town, this may not be the week to try to squeeze more juice from the University of Richmond offense. Nevertheless, Spiders offensive coordinator Jeff Durden made the request Monday while recognizing his performance as unacceptable.
“I feel bad for our defense because I haven’t been able to generate enough points offensively,” said Durden, who’s in his fifth season at UR. “We have a really good football team defensively. We’ve got to be more explosive on offense.”
By Richmond’s definition, “explosive” plays are runs that gain 15 or more yards, or completions that pick up 20 or more.
“I’ve got to do a better job than I have been,” said Durden.
The No. 8 Dukes (4-1, 2-1 CAA) may arrive at Robins Stadium a touch salty after last Saturday’s 28-27 loss to Villanova at Bridgeforth Stadium. That’s the most points allowed this season by JMU, which was outscored 12-0 in the second half.
Richmond (2-3, 0-2 CAA), coming off a bye week, has its own bugs to work out, as Durden noted. When last seen, the Spiders went zip-for-three in the red zone during a 20-7 loss to Elon on Oct. 2.
UR began the season with a 38-14 win over Howard and followed that with a 31-3 victory over Lehigh. In three games since, the Spiders scored 27 at Villanova (one TD coming on a 98-yard kickoff return by Aaron Dykes), 10 at Virginia Tech and 7 versus Elon. Each was a loss.
Durden said Richmond’s first-team offense has been competing against the first-team defense, a practice adjustment designed to sharpen the offense by increasing speed and intensity.
Half of the 12-team CAA has scored more touchdowns than the Spiders, whose defense allows an average of 18 points.
“For us to do well in this game, we’re going to have to focus on us,” Durden said. “I think sometimes we make JMU too big. It’s 11 guys from JMU playing ball and we’re going to roll out there and really concentrate on us.”
Those 11 and their back-ups who defend for the Dukes have limited opponents to a 24.6% success rate on third downs. That ranks third nationally. In last Saturday’s win over JMU, Villanova managed to convert only two of nine.
Durden, JMU’s offensive coordinator 2004-12, added a shot of mystery into his answer when asked if quarterback Joe Mancuso, who broke his right index finger at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25, will return against the Dukes, or back-up Beau English will make another start.
“I think we’ll have to plan on Beau playing. We’ll see how Joe comes along. But we’ve got to get Beau ready to go,” he said.
JMU has won five straight over Richmond. In the last four meetings, UR scored 13, 10, 6 and 6, with the Spiders moving the sticks on 26.4% of 53 third-down chances.
“It’s a tremendous challenge,” said Durden. “Behind every challenge there’s usually a great opportunity.”
This is the time for Richmond to turn it loose on offense. Clinging to an improbable opportunity to make the 24-team FCS playoffs means the Spiders almost certainly need a win over JMU and a string of successful Saturdays thereafter.
Note: Richmond was required to do some of its early-week preparation for the JMU game without coach Russ Huesman. His mother, Marlene Jane Huesman, recently died at 87 in the Cincinnati area.
