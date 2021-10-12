Against No. 8 JMU, Spiders offensive coordinator Jeff Durden aims to pick up his game

With James Madison coming to town, this may not be the week to try to squeeze more juice from the University of Richmond offense. Nevertheless, Spiders offensive coordinator Jeff Durden made the request Monday while recognizing his performance as unacceptable.

“I feel bad for our defense because I haven’t been able to generate enough points offensively,” said Durden, who’s in his fifth season at UR. “We have a really good football team defensively. We’ve got to be more explosive on offense.”

By Richmond’s definition, “explosive” plays are runs that gain 15 or more yards, or completions that pick up 20 or more.

“I’ve got to do a better job than I have been,” said Durden.

The No. 8 Dukes (4-1, 2-1 CAA) may arrive at Robins Stadium a touch salty after last Saturday’s 28-27 loss to Villanova at Bridgeforth Stadium. That’s the most points allowed this season by JMU, which was outscored 12-0 in the second half.

Richmond (2-3, 0-2 CAA), coming off a bye week, has its own bugs to work out, as Durden noted. When last seen, the Spiders went zip-for-three in the red zone during a 20-7 loss to Elon on Oct. 2.