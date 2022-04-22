Among these CAA prospects, W&M offensive tackle Andrew Trainer looks like an NFL player

Whenever former Virginia Union and Hampton University coach Joe Taylor spoke about potential NFL players in his programs, he pointed out that it’s quite helpful to physically look like those already playing on Sundays.

Andrew Trainer is covered in this area.

Trainer is an ex-William & Mary offensive tackle who is a touch taller than 6-foot-7 and weighs 317 pounds. You know you’re big when your “little” brother is 6-5 and 285 pounds (Sam Trainer is a junior offensive lineman at W&M).

There are a number of former CAA Football players who are looking to get into NFL training camps, and Trainer is among them. It doesn’t appear that anybody from James Madison, William & Mary or Richmond will be selected in the NFL Draft that begins Thursday.

Maybe Trainer, who’s from Alexandria, will be a surprise pick. He has some experience at a Power Five school, Illinois, and he does look the part.

Trainer’s story starts when Mike London was Virginia’s coach in 2015. Virginia offered a scholarship to Trainer, who was a 6-7, 235-pound tight end at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes. He accepted. London was dismissed in November of that year, succeeded by Bronco Mendenhall.

Mendenhall’s staff didn’t see much of a role for tight ends in the new UVA system. Mendenhall and Trainer agreed it would be best if he reopened his recruitment. Trainer ended up as an Illinois tight end.

Then he began putting on weight. By the time he was a redshirt freshman in 2017, the Illinois staff shifted Trainer to offensive tackle. He transferred to William & Mary, where London had become coach, and played there the last three seasons.

Trainer was an all-CAA pick last year, and recognized on some FCS All-America teams.

JMU, and UR also have players who are not expected to be drafted, but will probably be free-agent signees:

James Madison

Liam Fornadel, 6-5, 311-pound offensive tackle – included on some FCS All-American teams, Fornadel started four years. He played regularly as a true freshman, highly unusual on a DI offensive line.

Mike Greene, 6-3, 293-pound defensive lineman – Highland Springs High grad and FCS All-American had 12 tackles for losses (five sacks) as a senior, and was a four-year starter.

Ethan Ratke, 5-10, 186-pound placekicker – Atlee High grad is the NCAA all-time leader in field goals (101). He missed only 16 FG attempts in five seasons. Career-long was 48 yards.

Cole Johnson, 6-5, 215-pound quarterback – Distinguished himself in two years as a starter. He threw for 58 career TDs and ranks second on JMU career-passing-yards list (6,511).

Richmond

Tyler Dressler, 6-3, 245-pound linebacker – Three times Dressler was named first team All-CAA. He played in 43 games and started 25 times. Undervalued coming out of high school, very productive at UR.

Tim Coleman, 6-4, 320-pound center – Did not play center at UR, but that is where Coleman is projected by some because of his athleticism. Was freshman All-American at Furman before starting 37 times at UR.

Joe Mancuso, 6-4, 215-pound quarterback – Sort of a streaky, strong-armed passer who had some INT issues, but accounted for 7,046 yards (5,508 passing, 1,538 running) in three years as starter.