As CAA coaches look for smoother ride, league sets COVID policy: if team can't play, it forfeits

If a CAA Football team cannot play a game because of COVID-19 reasons, that will be a forfeit, the league announced Wednesday. If both teams can’t play because of COVID-19 reasons, that’s a no-contest.

By many administrators and coaches around the country, this approach that includes forfeits is viewed as a way to incentivize student-athletes to receive the vaccination before the start of the season. For most FCS teams, that’s early September.

Among CAA Football members are James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond. Those teams went through a spring-semester season that was interrupted and shortened by COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. There doesn’t seem to be a general sense among coaches of those teams that the coronavirus and the new Delta variant is completely done affecting college football.

“You’re always listening to your team doctor, the CDC, the school stances, and so the communication of what’s happening, whether it’s daily or weekly, is ongoing,” said William & Mary coach Mike London. “The variant is changing and impacting places, the traveling, where we’re going to, and so many different things.