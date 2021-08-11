As CAA coaches look for smoother ride, league sets COVID policy: if team can't play, it forfeits

If a CAA Football team cannot play a game because of COVID-19 reasons, that will be a forfeit, the league announced Wednesday. If both teams can’t play because of COVID-19 reasons, that’s a no-contest.
By many administrators and coaches around the country, this approach that includes forfeits is viewed as a way to incentivize student-athletes to receive the vaccination before the start of the season. For most FCS teams, that’s early September.
Among CAA Football members are James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond. Those teams went through a spring-semester season that was interrupted and shortened by COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. There doesn’t seem to be a general sense among coaches of those teams that the coronavirus and the new Delta variant is completely done affecting college football.
“You’re always listening to your team doctor, the CDC, the school stances, and so the communication of what’s happening, whether it’s daily or weekly, is ongoing,” said William & Mary coach Mike London. “The variant is changing and impacting places, the traveling, where we’re going to, and so many different things.
“During the pandemic, we adopted the phrase, ‘So what? Now what?’ We’re going to practice until we’re told we can’t. We’re going to do stuff until we’re told, ‘Ok, well you can’t do that, but you can do this.’ I get it. What can we do? Do everything we can to the best of our abilities.
“That’s where we live in our world.”
Richmond coach Russ Huesman said he expected the fall season to proceed more smoothly than the spring-semester season, when four of UR’s six scheduled games were played. The others were canceled for reasons related to COVID-19.
“I know right now we’re in pretty good shape with the vaccines and where we are. I’m not sure where everybody else is in the conference, around the country,” said Huesman. “I just know we had a chance to practice everything last spring, all the COVID protocols, and I think we’ve kind of got a good handle on it.
“Now, anything can happen. I anticipate [the season], I would hope, goes fairly smooth, but you never know.”
At JMU, coach Curt Cignetti said preseason work so far, “definitely feels normal. A lot like '19. We're getting ready to … play a full season. Hopefully make a good playoff run. And there's excitement, there's not as much uncertainty. I think it's a lot easier to focus on the things you need to be focused on.”
At W&M, only a handful of players have not been vaccinated, according to London. At JMU, the vaccination rate is nearly 100%, per Cignetti. At Richmond, the vaccination rate is greater than 90%, said Huesman.
Unvaccinated players must undergo regular testing, wear masks indoors and adhere to social-distancing requirements, per NCAA guidelines.
“It’s their decision. I would never tell anybody what to do, and I don’t think anybody here [at UR] would,” Huesman said of those who elect not to be vaccinated. “They knew coming in this is what’s going to happen. ‘You’re going to get tested.’ And hopefully, they stay healthy just like everybody else.”
The CAA policy provides a 24-hour window for making up a game that’s been postponed for COVID-19 reasons, but if it cannot be played the next day, it would be considered a forfeit.
Staff writer Wayne Epps Jr. contributed to this report.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor