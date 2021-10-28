CAA expansion exploration includes Hampton, Howard

The CAA’s exploration of expansion that would lead to a two-division arrangement includes examining Hampton and Howard as potential members, various sources indicated this week.

The league is already analyzing the possibility of adding Monmouth, Fairfield and UNC Greensboro in the interest of forming north and south divisions that would reduce travel costs. Of those schools, Monmouth, Howard and Hampton play FCS football.

“We’re in that space now from an athletic realm about travel, financial issues, and all of those things that all of these conferences are taking note of,” said Mike London, William & Mary’s football coach and the former coach at Howard.

Representatives of Hampton, currently a Big South member, for decades have expressed interest in CAA membership. Howard is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

With James Madison presumed to be leaving the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference and FBS level, the CAA would like to establish a new model as soon as possible.