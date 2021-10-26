CAA exploring expansion, two-division setup that would reduce travel costs

Travel costs for William & Mary teams were among the expenses that moved the school into financial crisis, W&M noted while addressing budget issues during the last year. W&M announced that seven of its 23 teams would be cut, and then reinstated them after being threatened with a Title IX lawsuit and philanthropic pledges substantially increased.

In CAA competition, the Tribe faces Northeastern and Hofstra, Charleston and Drexel, among others. The league typically advances only its men’s basketball champion to the NCAA tournament, limiting the financial return shared by CAA members.

The pandemic exacerbated financial concerns for many Division I mid-major schools and influenced their administrations to re-examine positions in the evolving college athletics landscape.

With James Madison presumed to be leaving the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference and FBS level, the CAA on its membership’s behalf is exploring a reconfiguration, according to sources. The league is analyzing the feasibility of expanding and splitting into north and south divisions, with competition primary intradivisional to reduce travel expenses.