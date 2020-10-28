CAA Football declines fall mulligan, now drives toward a strange spring season

CAA Football doesn’t want a mulligan.
Budget-busting testing costs and numerous unknown health-and-safety factors influenced the FCS conference that includes James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary in mid-July to suspend play.
The league chose to aim for a spring-semester season, and on Tuesday, it revealed six-game CAA schedules for each of its programs.
About a dozen non-CAA teams on the FCS level played, or are playing, variations of traditional fall seasons. Nevertheless, the athletic directors at JMU and UR said in Tuesday interviews that they believe the CAA made the right call in July. There also was no serious consideration to starting in late fall, a plan some FBS leagues adopted.
“In hindsight, I think it would have been difficult to do given where we are with testing and where we (found) ourselves at that time maybe knowledge-wise,” said Jeff Bourne, JMU’s director of athletics. “We’ve learned a lot. There are going to be a lot more options available to us starting late this year, in December and January, with regard to testing.
“And as a university, we’ve grown and learned from the experience we’ve had this past fall on what’s best for our student-athletes. … I think it will pay a dividend to the institution and to the athletic department in the spring.”
John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and AD, concurred.
“I wouldn’t revisit that or doubt that set of decisions,” he said of the July course selected by the CAA. “I think it was the right decision based on what was going on and the best information we had, and also what was available to us to safeguard the health and welfare of our programs.
“There are much more rigorous protocols in place right now than people envisioned were possible back in June and July, but also the (testing) availability is much more accessible than it was back in July.”
The CAA will begin league play on March 6, though JMU has two home nonconference games, Morehead State and Robert Morris, lined up for late February. Among the viral risks of playing following the holiday break is that student-athletes will be home, or elsewhere, for extended periods before returning to campuses.
The CAA has discussed a minimum of two tests a week for football teams in the spring, according to Bourne, but he added that it's projected that CAA programs will follow whatever best practices are recommended by medical professionals at that time.
“The difficulty comes down to - this is just not the sport of football, it’s all sports – is that we might very well find ourselves in the spring looking at different (testing) requirements for different regions of the country,” said Bourne. “
“I think we just have to be nimble. We have to look at what’s required and then be willing to adjust.”
Hardt noted that winter sports are currently dealing with many of the same questions fall sports faced several months ago, and “you can see in measurable ways how things have changed and evolved. And some things haven’t, but we’re in a much better position now to safely move forward with athletic competitions now than we were back in late summer.”
With Towson opting out of the spring-semester season, the CAA divided into a North Division with seven teams and a South Division with four (JMU, UR, W&M, Elon), configured to minimize travel. North Division teams will play each other once. South Division teams will meet twice.
“I don’t think anybody in the southern division is particularly fond of playing two games against (the same) opponent, but it’s a way to make the schedule work,” said Bourne.
Hardt said that a global health crisis “called for creative solutions and I think the CAA Football league was able to come up with one that accommodated concerns about making certain that our teams were safe ... and yet was flexible enough that we could compete.
“When we finally came up with it, everybody took shots at it and kicked it around. It seemed to accomplish what we set out to accomplish.”
At Richmond, coach Russ Huesman prioritizes the fall of 2021. He said he will extensively use younger players in the spring, limiting the involvement of his veterans so they have recovered and are physically prepared for the fall.
At JMU, “We look at this (spring) season as much as we can like we would a regular fall season,” said Bourne. “As is always the case at JMU, we want to make sure that if there’s a way to navigate a way through those (FCS) playoffs, we very much want to move in that direction."
With the NCAA sponsoring a spring FCS championship, "we have every intention of chasing that,” said Bourne.
The FCS championship game will be held in mid-May. Bourne said JMU has “a high degree of certainty” that its players can physically withstand an eight-game spring season plus potentially a few more postseason games and then arrive ready for August camp.
It’s expected that team and individual records from the spring-semester season will count in programs’ histories as fall games have.
“At this point, I think these are going to be valid competitions that teams are going to be prepared for and be able to train accordingly for, so I think they definitely should count in the record books,” said Hardt. “But I think because of the unusual and unprecedented circumstances, chances are probably pretty good that there’s going to be a footnote with this spring season.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor