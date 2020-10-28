CAA Football declines fall mulligan, now drives toward a strange spring season

John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and AD, concurred.

“I wouldn’t revisit that or doubt that set of decisions,” he said of the July course selected by the CAA. “I think it was the right decision based on what was going on and the best information we had, and also what was available to us to safeguard the health and welfare of our programs.

“There are much more rigorous protocols in place right now than people envisioned were possible back in June and July, but also the (testing) availability is much more accessible than it was back in July.”

The CAA will begin league play on March 6, though JMU has two home nonconference games, Morehead State and Robert Morris, lined up for late February. Among the viral risks of playing following the holiday break is that student-athletes will be home, or elsewhere, for extended periods before returning to campuses.

The CAA has discussed a minimum of two tests a week for football teams in the spring, according to Bourne, but he added that it's projected that CAA programs will follow whatever best practices are recommended by medical professionals at that time.