CAA Football not yet set on policy regarding COVID-19 postponements/forfeits/no-contests

At JMU, the spring season was riddled with schedule changes forced by COVID-19 issues. The Dukes went three weeks between games in March because of issues within their program, and three weeks between games into the middle of April, because of issues at slated opponents Richmond and Elon.

But as the league finalizes its COVID-19 protocols for the fall season, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday that the vaccination rate in his program is in the 98-99% range.

“Fortunately, we’re almost at 100% vaccination rate right now,” Cignetti said. “So we don’t have too much to worry about. It was strictly an education process. I mean, the educated thing to do is to take the vaccination. I think our guys understood that. And we’ve had great success from the get-go.”

UR coach Russ Huesman said that more than 90% of Spiders players have been vaccinated. At W&M, coach Mike London said among Tribe players “only a few, a handful of our players, that for their reasons that have not. We continue to keep educating and talk about things and the possibilities may increase those numbers as well.”

D’Antonio said the league learned quite a bit in the management and implementation of testing protocols in the spring. Some aspects will stick around in the fall and some will not.