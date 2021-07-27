CAA Football not yet set on policy regarding COVID postponements/forfeits/no-contests

Will CAA Football games unable to be played because of positive COVID tests be classified as postponements with make-up dates, no-contests, or forfeits?
That’s to be determined, according to the league’s commissioner, Joe D’Antonio. A policy will be established soon, he added. Most CAA teams start games in early September.
He addressed the issue Tuesday, when CAA Football held its virtual media day. D’Antonio recognized a fresh start for a new season, but also “the reality that we’re still not as a society done dealing with the effects of COVID, but likely we’re unfortunately far from it.”
The CAA will work with its school physicians and others to establish protocols that provide “as safe an environment as we can provide,” said D’Antonio. He anticipates that the league will have testing parameters for unvaccinated individuals involved with the CAA’s 12-team roster that include James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond, and also guidelines in place for vaccinated individuals.
Upcoming meetings among athletic directors at CAA Football schools will help formulate complete league directives regarding COVID issues, D’Antonio indicated.
D’Antonio advised that questions related to the vaccination percentage of each league team be addressed by representatives of the schools, but added that “from what I’ve heard in conversations I’ve been involved in, I anticipate that as we move to the start of the regular season, both within our football conference as well as our full-member conference, we will have a very high number of student-athletes that are indeed vaccinated.”
At JMU, the spring season was riddled with schedule changes forced by COVID-19 issues. The Dukes went three weeks between games in March due to issues within their program, and three weeks between games into the middle of April, due to issues at slated opponents Richmond and Elon.
But as the league finalizes its overall COVID-19 protocols for the fall season, JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday that the vaccination rate in his program is currently in the 98-99% range.
"Fortunately, we're almost at 100% vaccination rate right now," Cignetti said. "So we don't have too much to worry about. It was strictly an education process. I mean, the educated thing to do is to take the vaccination. I think our guys understood that. And we've had great success from the get go."
UR coach Russ Huesman said that more than 90% of Spiders players have been vaccinated. At W&M, coach Mike London said among Tribe players, "only a few, a handful of our players, that for their reasons that have not. We continue to keep educating and talk about things and the possibilities may increase those numbers as well."
D'Antonio said the league learned quite a bit in terms of the management and implantation of testing protocols in the spring. Some of those aspects will stick around in the fall and some will not.
"Because I do think, as a society, we are in a different spot," D'Antonio said. "Right now let's hope that we're not returning to where we were a year ago. And I'd like to think a higher level of vaccination is helping with that."
In particular, D'Antonio believes that a testing protocol as it relates to unvaccinated players will likely mirror portions of the protocols from the spring.
An example is that D'Antonio anticipates that schools will need to continue to submit attestation forms to the league office before games, attesting that they've met all testing protocols in place for them.
"I can't stress enough, there's nothing more important to what we do than the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators," D'Antonio said. "A game's a game. Somebody's life is somebody's life. And we're never going to take risks with those types of decisions."
