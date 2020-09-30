CAA Football's spring format includes six leagues games for JMU, W&M, UR

CAA Football’s spring season will involve six league games for each team, and provide the option of playing two nonconference games, the CAA announced Wednesday. Conference competition is expected to begin on March 6 and conclude on April 17, with each team having a bye week during the seven-week stretch.
The 12-team league will be split into north and south divisions, and games will pair division members. James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond belong to CAA Football.
The team with the best CAA record will capture the conference’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. If two or more teams have identical league records, a tie-breaking system will determine the automatic qualifier.
Schools can schedule “nonconference” games against other league members, with those games not counting in the standings. NCAA guidelines allow teams to start games as early as January 23.
The makeup of CAA divisions and conference schedules will be announced in the next several weeks, according to the league.
“Each member institution, as well as the conference office, has additional protocols that must be finalized and approved in order to ensure a safe return to the field,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a league release. “Our goal in creating this unique scheduling format was to implement a competitive model while also trying to reduce the risks associated with travel as much as we could.”
In July, the CAA announced that it would not play in the fall because of the pandemic.
The FCS spring playoffs will include 16 teams, with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 24, with the championship game in Frisco, Texas, on May 14, 15 or 16.