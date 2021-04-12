CAA spring summit meeting: As in 2015, UR aims for FCS playoff propulsion at JMU

The last time the University of Richmond carried a defensive streak more impressive than its current one was 2015. The Spiders beat VMI 42-10, Maine 48-17, Elon 27-14 and Rhode Island 37-12 in consecutive games.
During this spring-semester season, No. 12 UR (3-0, 3-0 CAA) defeated William & Mary 21-14, Elon 38-14, and Elon again 31-17.
Richmond’s 2015 string of defensive strength was snapped by No. 4 James Madison, which scored 49 against the No. 12 Spiders on Oct. 24, before 26,069 on JMU’s homecoming. ESPN’s “College GameDay” emanated from the Madison campus that morning. The Dukes were 7-0 and won their previous two games by a combined total of 102-30. UR was 5-1, the only loss coming at Maryland.
Richmond, despite allowing 49, had the last giggle in Harrisonburg, winning 59-49 in a CAA game for the ages. UR’s Jacobi Green ran for 236 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries as Richmond played without Seth Fisher (ankle injury), who was the team's leading rusher.
"I really don't have words to describe what I witnessed out there today. Jacobi came to me all week long and said, 'Coach, I've got your back. Coach, I've got your back. Coach, give me the ball,'" said Danny Rocco, UR's coach in 2015.
Kyle Lauletta threw for 415 yards, and Brian Brown and Reggie Diggs combined for 332 receiving yards. The Spiders gained a school-record 720 yards, converted 11 of 15 third-down opportunities, and possessed the ball for 37:51 to the Dukes' 22:09.
"They beat our (tail), just so you know that,” JMU coach Everett Withers said after the game. “They won the line of scrimmage today."
Momentum from that late-October win in 2015 over the Dukes helped thrust Richmond toward the FCS semifinals (33-7 loss at eventual champion North Dakota State). Richmond won 39-27 in the quarterfinals at Illinois State, which had won 19 straight home games. The Spiders credited their win at JMU for providing the confidence that they could beat a high-quality team on the road.
JMU lost quarterback Vad Lee to a season-ending foot injury in the UR game and the Dukes’ defensive problems surfaced again in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Colgate won 44-38 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
UR is looking for comparable propulsion toward playoff qualification Saturday, when No. 1 JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) hosts the Spiders. The 2 p.m. meeting will be available on NBC Sports Washington Plus.
Richmond needs a notable win to position itself for the 16-team FCS playoffs. Top-ranked JMU, almost certainly, is in. The field of 10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large entries will be revealed Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The Division I Football Championship Committee released its top 10 on April 1, and the Dukes were placed at No. 1, with CAA member Delaware (4-0, 3-0 CAA) No. 7.
JMU, UR and Delaware are the CAA's only unbeaten teams. The Blue Hens, now coached by Rocco, close Saturday at Villanova (2-1, 2-1 CAA). The Wildcats have played once in the last month.
UR was not listed among the committee’s top 10.
The Spiders have twice defeated a 1-5 team that did not beat a scholarship opponent (Elon), and a 1-2 team that has topped only Elon (William & Mary). As part of their six-game CAA schedules, the Dukes and Spiders were slated to play twice earlier this spring. Both games were postponed because of COVID issues, once in the JMU program and once in the UR program.
Saturday’s game was scheduled by the CAA last Friday in the wake of multiple postponements in league competition. Neither Madison nor Richmond has played since March 27 because of COVID postponements.
The Spiders’ opportunities to measure up against JMU in recent years have resulted in deep disappointment. The Dukes won 48-6 in 2019 and 63-10 in 2018.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti warned his defense to be on alert because of the running threat posed by Richmond quarterback Joe Mancuso (171 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry) as well as his improved passing efficiency (60.2% completion rate and zero interceptions).
The Dukes look about like they always do, in the estimation of UR coach Russ Huesman, and he noted the team speed that has distinguished JMU’s program from the remainder of the CAA for years.
“No matter what year it is, I think that’s what jumps off [the video],” said Huesman. “So it’s no different this year. They can run.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor