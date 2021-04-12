CAA spring summit meeting: As in 2015, UR aims for FCS playoff propulsion at JMU

UR was not listed among the committee’s top 10.

The Spiders have twice defeated a 1-5 team that did not beat a scholarship opponent (Elon), and a 1-2 team that has topped only Elon (William & Mary). As part of their six-game CAA schedules, the Dukes and Spiders were slated to play twice earlier this spring. Both games were postponed because of COVID issues, once in the JMU program and once in the UR program.

Saturday’s game was scheduled by the CAA last Friday in the wake of multiple postponements in league competition. Neither Madison nor Richmond has played since March 27 because of COVID postponements.

The Spiders’ opportunities to measure up against JMU in recent years have resulted in deep disappointment. The Dukes won 48-6 in 2019 and 63-10 in 2018.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti warned his defense to be on alert because of the running threat posed by Richmond quarterback Joe Mancuso (171 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry) as well as his improved passing efficiency (60.2% completion rate and zero interceptions).

The Dukes look about like they always do, in the estimation of UR coach Russ Huesman, and he noted the team speed that has distinguished JMU’s program from the remainder of the CAA for years.

“No matter what year it is, I think that’s what jumps off [the video],” said Huesman. “So it’s no different this year. They can run.”