CAA starts league season with 'a lot of uniqueness,' back-to-back games

“We’re all dealing with the same issues,” said Fischer. “No one that we play is going to say, ‘Well, they’ve only played five games so let’s make sure we take it easy on them.’ At least I don’t think they will.”

James Madison (3-3) was supposed to begin CAA play at Towson, but COVID issues in the Tigers program postponed the two meetings.

“I have no idea what my team is right now,” said first-year Dukes coach Mark Byington. “We played six games nonconference, and they’ve been in a nine-day window. We started out playing three in five days and then we played three in four days, and we’ve been paused twice.”

By Byington’s count, JMU has been in quarantine 26 days since the start of practice.

“I don’t know what we are yet,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure it out. We’re trying to get guys used to me. I’m trying to get used to them.”

D’Antonio expressed satisfaction that CAA teams made it through the nonconference portions of their schedules, though some teams played more games than others because of COVID. Each CAA teams is scheduled to play 18 league games.

“We anticipate, unfortunately, that there will be some starts and stops,” said D’Antonio, referring to CAA competition.

The ultimate goal is to get all teams to a total of 13 nonconference and league games, the minimum required for NCAA tournament eligibility, according to D’Antonio.