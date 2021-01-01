CAA starts league season with 'a lot of uniqueness,' back-to-back games

CAA basketball begins this weekend, the start of a league schedule like none before in conference history. For the most part, teams will play one another on back-to-back days at the same venue as the CAA adjusts in response to the pandemic.
According to CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio, the league schedule was designed based on safety, minimizing travel and hotel stays, and economics as schools struggle with financial shortfalls.
“It also played perfectly into the testing cadence that our member institutions have where, based on rules here with the conference, they are required to have three-times-a-week testing making sure that those tests are [conducted on] alternating days, not back-to-back days,” said D’Antonio.
William & Mary (2-3) opens Saturday, and then plays again Sunday, at Hofstra (4-3), the CAA favorite that won 76-71 at Richmond on Dec. 22.
“It will be very different,” said Tribe coach Dane Fischer. “Really, it’s going to be after [the Saturday] game, getting back and letting the guys get recharged and do what they need to do to get themselves ready to go physically the next day.
“There will be a lot of uniqueness to it for all of us.”
In typical seasons, teams would have played 13 nonconference games. W&M was among several CAA teams that paused during the nonconference schedule because of positive COVID tests and contact tracing.
“We’re all dealing with the same issues,” said Fischer. “No one that we play is going to say, ‘Well, they’ve only played five games so let’s make sure we take it easy on them.’ At least I don’t think they will.”
James Madison (3-3) was supposed to begin CAA play at Towson, but COVID issues in the Tigers program postponed the two meetings.
“I have no idea what my team is right now,” said first-year Dukes coach Mark Byington. “We played six games nonconference, and they’ve been in a nine-day window. We started out playing three in five days and then we played three in four days, and we’ve been paused twice.”
By Byington’s count, JMU has been in quarantine 26 days since the start of practice.
“I don’t know what we are yet,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure it out. We’re trying to get guys used to me. I’m trying to get used to them.”
D’Antonio expressed satisfaction that CAA teams made it through the nonconference portions of their schedules, though some teams played more games than others because of COVID. Each CAA teams is scheduled to play 18 league games.
“We anticipate, unfortunately, that there will be some starts and stops,” said D’Antonio, referring to CAA competition.
The ultimate goal is to get all teams to a total of 13 nonconference and league games, the minimum required for NCAA tournament eligibility, according to D’Antonio.
