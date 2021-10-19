CAA's 'revolving hamster wheel:' 12 teams unpredictably rise and fall like bouncing footballs

Towson coach Rob Ambrose on Monday compared CAA Football to “a revolving hamster wheel.”
His point: other than historic league king of the hill and preseason favorite James Madison, the other 11 members rotate up, down, and somewhere in between. Last Saturday, five CAA teams entered their games ranked among the FCS top 25, according to the STATS Perform Poll. Three lost.
Furthermore, unranked William & Mary, which was 4-1 with its only loss at Virginia, was beaten 27-16 at Maine. The Black Bears were 1-4 and winless in three CAA games.
“Now we’re playing each other and knocking each other out,” said Tribe coach Mike London. “There are a lot of good teams in this conference … Every Saturday, you look at the score box and you’re like, ‘Wow!’”
The goal through October, says London, is extend your team's relevance in the CAA race, which equates to consideration for the 24-team FCS playoffs.
Ambrose’s Tigers were 2-3 with wins over 1-5 Stony Brook (0-3 CAA) and 0-5 Morgan State. Towson then dominated No. 12 and undefeated Rhode Island 28-7.
CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio on Tuesday recognized the parity among league teams by speaking of the "the commitment our institutions have shown to their student-athletes and their football programs. You are always going to end up with teams at the top, teams in the middle and teams in the bottom of the regular-season standings. But in my mind what shows the strength of our league is on any given Saturday going into these games, the results are always hanging in the balance."
Seven of the 12 teams are currently within one game of the conference lead, owned by Villanova (5-1, 3-0 CAA), which has won each of its three league games by a touchdown or less. Last Saturday, Villanova beat Albany 17-10, and the Great Danes are winless, but losers in each of four CAA games by a touchdown or less.
D'Antonio has been on the job five years and he can't remember a more tightly bunched CAA dozen, in terms of talent and coaching.
Delaware, which had been ranked among the top 14 all season, visited that 1-5 Stony Brook team last Saturday and left with a 34-17 loss. Richmond (2-4, 0-3 CAA) plays at Stony Brook Saturday.
“Their season has kind of gone like ours,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of the Seawolves. “They’ve lost a couple of tough ones. Their record does not indicate what kind of football team they have. They’re a dangerous football team.”
Aren’t they all in the CAA? In the estimation of Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore, CAA teams that win are those that can handle defeats, because they’re going to happen in conference competition.
“You turn around and you don’t have time to breathe,” he said.
That is good and bad, D'Antonio believes. "If you have a lot of talent and you have great coaches and you have institutions that are committed to their programs, then you shouldn't really have any quote-unquote 'outliers,'" he said. "The CAA doesn't have one outlier.
"While I understand that could jeopardize a playoff spot here or there because somebody may have a couple of less wins than they planned, I'd rather have a competitive league top to bottom."
Since 2015, 11 of the 12 CAA teams have qualified for the FCS playoffs. At least three league teams advanced to postseason in 14 of the last 15 years. Roughly halfway through this season, Villanova, JMU (5-1, 3-1 CAA) and Rhode Island (5-1, 3-1 CAA) are well-positioned. But Towson’s Ambrose has learned that it’s useless to project postseason qualifiers before Halloween.
“It comes out in the filter in November,” said Ambrose, the Tigers coach since 2009.
Note: Huesman, UR's coach, said early this week he wasn't sure who will play quarterback for the Spiders at Stony Brook Saturday. Starter Joe Mancuso is returning from a broken right index finger and back-up Beau English suffered a right hand injury last Saturday against JMU that has limited his practice availability.
Speaking of Mancuso, Huesman said, "If he can throw it, he can play. If he can't throw it, he won't play."
