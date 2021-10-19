CAA's 'revolving hamster wheel:' 12 teams unpredictably rise and fall like bouncing footballs

Seven of the 12 teams are currently within one game of the conference lead, owned by Villanova (5-1, 3-0 CAA), which has won each of its three league games by a touchdown or less. Last Saturday, Villanova beat Albany 17-10, and the Great Danes are winless, but losers in each of four CAA games by a touchdown or less.

D'Antonio has been on the job five years and he can't remember a more tightly bunched CAA dozen, in terms of talent and coaching.

Delaware, which had been ranked among the top 14 all season, visited that 1-5 Stony Brook team last Saturday and left with a 34-17 loss. Richmond (2-4, 0-3 CAA) plays at Stony Brook Saturday.

“Their season has kind of gone like ours,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of the Seawolves. “They’ve lost a couple of tough ones. Their record does not indicate what kind of football team they have. They’re a dangerous football team.”

Aren’t they all in the CAA? In the estimation of Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore, CAA teams that win are those that can handle defeats, because they’re going to happen in conference competition.

“You turn around and you don’t have time to breathe,” he said.