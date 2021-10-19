CAA's 'revolving hamster wheel:' teams unpredictably rise and fall like bouncing footballs

Towson coach Rob Ambrose on Monday compared CAA Football to “a revolving hamster wheel.”

His point: other than historic league king of the hill and preseason favorite James Madison, the other 11 members rotate up, down, and somewhere in between. Last Saturday, five CAA teams entered their games ranked among the FCS top 25, according to the STATS Perform Poll. Three were defeated.

Furthermore, unranked William & Mary, which was 4-1 with its only loss at Virginia, was beaten 27-16 at Maine. The Black Bears were 1-4 and winless in three CAA games.

“Now we’re playing each other and knocking each other out,” said Tribe coach Mike London. “There are a lot of good teams in this conference … Every Saturday, you look at the score box and you’re like, ‘Wow!’”

The goal through October, says London, is extend your team's relevance in the CAA race, which equates to consideration for the 24-team FCS playoffs.

Ambrose’s Tigers were 2-3 with wins over 1-5 Stony Brook (0-3 CAA) and 0-5 Morgan State. Towson then dominated No. 12 and undefeated Rhode Island 28-7.