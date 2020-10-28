Familiar faces abound among James Madison's group of running backs

Hampton said his offseason has been great. He missed winter workouts and spring practice last offseason while recovering from a grade 3 turf toe injury. But he said he’s added 10 pounds this year and — listed at 6-3, 183 — hopes to be at 200 pounds by the start of the season in February.

Though a bigger role figures to be ahead for Hampton, he’s not getting too comfortable.

“I can't sit here and think, like, 'OK, just because I played it last year that I'm just going to be given it this year,’” Hampton said. “I mean, still got to come out there every day, work as hard as anybody else. Overachieve everything, which I want to do.”

Schedule reveal good news to players

The Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday revealed an unorthodox six-game spring schedule format. JMU will be part of a four-team South Division, and will play Richmond, William & Mary and Elon twice each.

The Dukes’ slate will begin with nonconference games against Morehead State and Robert Morris on Feb. 20 and Feb 27, respectively.

Both Agyei-Obese and Hampton siad the schedule release adds to the team’s motivation as fall ball continues.

“We've been ramping it up every single day at practice,” Agyei-Obese said. “We've been excited. Now, our level of motivation goes from here to here. And I think everybody's been excited about it."