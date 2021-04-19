FCS committee did what schedulers could not: bring VMI back into state orbit

The Division I Football Championship Committee did what schedule-makers in Virginia could not: bring VMI back into the state’s FCS orbit.

VMI plays James Madison Saturday in the FCS playoffs.

The Keydets and Dukes have not met since 2009. VMI hasn’t played Richmond since 2015, and the last time VMI and William & Mary got together was 2011.

In the history of VMI football, the Keydets have faced Richmond (90 meetings) and William & Mary (88 meetings) more than any other opponents. VMI and JMU, which are 60 miles apart, played 13 times between 1982 and 2009.

It’s not that UR, JMU and W&M wanted to stop playing VMI. The Keydets began looking elsewhere for games.

VMI belonged to the Southern Conference for 79 years before joining the Big South Conference in 2003 and staying until 2013, at which point the Keydets rejoined the SoCon. As VMI’s competitiveness slipped, the state school of about 1,700 modified its scheduling philosophy for nonconference games.

VMI prioritized re-establishing a winning program over continuing intrastate rivalries, and also focused on generating income.