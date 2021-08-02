FCS leagues considering potential forfeits as preseason incentive for players' vaccinations

With preseason declarations that forfeits will be outcomes for teams whose COVID issues lead to missed games, leagues would send a strong signal about the value of vaccinations for players and coaches, and likely influence more to be inoculated.

The commissioner of the FCS’ Missouri Valley Football Conference, Patty Viverito, suggested last week that’s the direction her league is leaning as opening day is about a month away for most FCS teams. Another way to advocate for vaccinations among players and staff members is inviting doctors to address teams, a common practice throughout college football.

“There’s still a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there,” Viverito, in her 36th year as Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner, said on her conference’s July 27 media day. “Much of it seems to be based on bad information on the internet.”

CAA Football, which includes James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond, is one of the FCS conferences considering forfeits as results of games not played in the fall because of a competing team’s COVID problems. Joe D’Antonio, the CAA commissioner, said last week that his league hasn’t finalized a policy.

Generally, colleges in Virginia are requiring students to be vaccinated, though there are medical and religious waivers available.