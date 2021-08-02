FCS leagues considering potential forfeits as preseason incentive for players' vaccinations

With preseason declarations that forfeits will be outcomes for teams whose COVID issues lead to missed games, leagues would send a strong signal about the value of vaccinations for players and coaches, and likely influence more to be inoculated.
The commissioner of the FCS’ Missouri Valley Football Conference, Patty Viverito, suggested last week that’s the direction her league is leaning as opening day is about a month away for most FCS teams. Another way to advocate for vaccinations among players and staff members is inviting doctors to address teams, a common practice throughout college football.
“There’s still a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there,” Viverito, in her 36th year as Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner, said on her conference’s July 27 media day. “Much of it seems to be based on bad information on the internet.”
CAA Football, which includes James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond, is one of the FCS conferences considering forfeits as results of games not played in the fall because of a competing team’s COVID problems. Joe D’Antonio, the CAA commissioner, said last week that his league hasn’t finalized a policy.
Generally, colleges in Virginia are requiring students to be vaccinated, though there are medical and religious waivers available.
“It’s not like every single individual has to be vaccinated,” said Viverito, speaking of football teams. “But those that aren’t eligible for waivers I think have to be motivated to do what I think is the right thing for their team.”
The target for most college football programs is an 85% vaccination rate, with players, coaches and support staff all considered. In the process of getting players vaccinated, coaches “need to help, but I also think that they need help,” said Viverito, whose league includes North Dakota State and other regular postseason qualifiers.
During the CAA’s spring season, there were postponements classified as no-contests, and many games rescheduled because of COVID issues. That was before the vaccine was available. With the vaccine available, leagues want to bypass the flexible approach adopted in the spring and return to a pre-pandemic model of competition.
“Obviously it’s going to be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to reschedule a game based on COVID,” UR coach Russ Huesman said regarding the fall schedule of 11 games in 12 regular-season weeks. “My thoughts are that we’re going to play, and we’re going to have enough guys obviously healthy in the fall to go ahead and play every single game. I don’t anticipate us having any issues.”
Huesman said the Spiders’ vaccination rate was higher than 90%. At JMU, it’s near 100%, according to coach Curt Cignetti. At W&M, coach Mike London said “only a handful” of his players have not been vaccinated.
Viverito noted that players who are vaccinated not only avoid regular testing, but lengthy quarantines related to contact-tracing whether they contract the virus or not.
UR note: The Spiders, who begin practice Friday, added former William & Mary star quarterback David Corley as running backs coach. Corley was a four-year starter for the Tribe from 1999 to 2002, and was part of the W&M staff for six years before moving to Connecticut, Army West Point, Penn State, South Carolina State and the Houston Texans. Corley played professionally in Canada, and was inducted to W&M’s Hall of Fame in 2014.
