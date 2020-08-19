FCS warming up to notion of spring football, if feasible, with six to eight games

It’s nobody’s first choice, and was generally accepted as "the last resort" a few months ago. But most FCS programs seem to be warming to the notion of a spring football season, assuming FCS playoffs are attached by the NCAA. Schools are beginning to deal with some of the many unknowns associated with a unprecedented spring endeavor.

Almost all FCS schools scrapped fall football in response to the national health crisis and, if the pandemic's threats fade, they are seriously investigating the possibility of a condensed spring schedule. The 2020 fall slate was a maximum of 11 games for FCS programs. In the CAA, look for between six and eight games if there is a spring season, according to the commissioner of the Richmond-based league, Joe D’Antonio.

“More than likely, conference only, but I would not completely rule out the possibility of being able to play potentially one or two nonconference games in a geographical-friendly scenario,” said D’Antonio.

He suggested that conference opponents would be based primarily on geography, and could include home-and-home dates.

Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott, a Richmond native and Lee-Davis High graduate, sees teams in the MEAC, the Spartans' league, playing a comparable number of spring games with a motivated and grateful group of players.