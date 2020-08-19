FCS warming up to notion of spring football, if feasible, with six to eight games

It’s nobody’s first choice, and was generally accepted as "the last resort" a few months ago. But most FCS programs seem to be warming to the notion of a spring football season, assuming FCS playoffs are attached by the NCAA. Schools are beginning to deal with some of the many unknowns associated with a unprecedented spring endeavor.
Almost all FCS schools scrapped fall football in response to the national health crisis and, if the pandemic's threats fade, they are seriously investigating the possibility of a condensed spring schedule. The 2020 fall slate was a maximum of 11 games for FCS programs. In the CAA, look for between six and eight games if there is a spring season, according to the commissioner of the Richmond-based league, Joe D’Antonio.
“More than likely, conference only, but I would not completely rule out the possibility of being able to play potentially one or two nonconference games in a geographical-friendly scenario,” said D’Antonio.
He suggested that conference opponents would be based primarily on geography, and could include home-and-home dates.
Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott, a Richmond native and Lee-Davis High graduate, sees teams in the MEAC, the Spartans' league, playing a comparable number of spring games with a motivated and grateful group of players.
“The MEAC, and the CAA, and the people that said, ‘Hey, we’re not going to (play in the fall) because we care about our kids,’ I think those kids realize, even though it may have been a little bit painful, that ‘Our people cared enough about us to push pause,’” said Scott.
If the NCAA shifts its FCS playoffs to the spring, D’Antonio projects a 12- or 16-team field (it’s ordinarily 24) with a championship game scheduled in mid-May or late-May. A month of camp would precede spring season-openers, meaning football practice could begin in late-February.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Scott, the former University of Richmond coach. “I think all of us, the football coaches, want to play in a safe environment. … With the things that are going on medically, the spring gives us an opportunity.”
Still left to straighten out are eligibility questions, and those answers will largely determine whether some players consider opting out of a truncated spring season with plans to play a full fall season in 2021. Impacted to a great extent could be high-school seniors with FCS-level ability. At Richmond, for instance, coach Russ Huesman said the number of incoming recruits the Spiders sign in the Class of 2021 could vary by six - almost half of a typical class - based on whether current seniors play a spring season, or come back for one next fall.
The spring FCS regular season would close in mid-to late-April, which won’t be much different than the regular timing of his program’s spring practice conclusion, Scott noted. He sees the possibility of pushing back the start of the 2021 fall season a few weeks to allow players additional time to recover from a spring season.
Coaches still aren't sure about how they will handle workouts/practices this fall, if there is a spring season. A fall practice schedule will probably end up looking like a spring practice schedule did in past years. Given the COVID-19 testing and protocols required at UR, the Spiders wouldn't start practice until late September.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor