For former James Madison star Vad Lee, leadership goes far beyond football

He was nervous at the time, but it was a defining moment.

“It's pretty cool, because I've gotten so much better since,” Lee said. “I've given motivational leadership speeches and spiritual speeches since my experience at JMU.”

Lee graduated with a degree in public policy and administration in December 2015.

Football has remained in Lee’s life in various forms since JMU, starting with a stint with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016.

But a variety of off-field opportunities have kept Lee working toward his purpose, too. In 2017 he was back in Atlanta, where he married his wife Khayla that January, when he got a call that the Indiana football program was interested in bringing him on as its team chaplain.

The team flew Lee out to its game at Maryland and Lee delivered a devotional in front of the team. That night, coach Tom Allen told him “we want you to consider being our chaplain.” Lee took the position, being the beginning of 2018 and through the season.

“It was a unique experience as my first time being in a position where I'm able to have influence not just as an athlete, but also to carry the word of God with me to share and to share the good news,” Lee said.