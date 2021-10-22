Has spring-semester football impacted health of CAA teams this fall?

Some CAA football programs were interested in an extensive 2021 spring-semester season. Some were in favor of something significantly less. Towson chose not to compete at all.

Those differing paths may turn out to be relevant as CAA teams head into the final five weeks of the regular season and deal with the physical stress of playing as many as 19 games in a calendar year. There is the possibility of more than that for James Madison if it advances to the fall FCS playoffs.

“I do think some of the wear-and-tear on bodies is catching up,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday. “I thought it was a big concern. We’ll see how that affects teams down the line here and how healthy they stay.”

According to CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio, athletics directors, not coaches, voted for a six-game CAA spring season with the option of two nonconference games. Huesman’s preference was four league games, zero nonconference games, and no FCS playoffs. He used many young players in the spring to reduce “wear and tear” on his veteran regulars.

“To play a full spring and be ready to play in the fall I don’t think is the best thing for these [players],” Huesman said before the spring-semester season began. “I want a healthy football team in 2021, for sure."