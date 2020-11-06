Henrico grad Truvell Wilson readying for second year as starter on stout James Madison offensive line

Ask left guard Truvell Wilson to point out a game that stands out most from his time at James Madison so far, and his mind gravitates to last December’s matchup against Monmouth.

The Dukes hosted the Hawks in the second round of the FCS playoffs, and dominated on offense. JMU didn’t punt all game, the team’s lone such contest last season.

Wilson and his comrades on the offensive line helped make way for 332 rushing yards, which was the Dukes’ third-best total in 2019, and 623 total yards of offense — a season high and program playoff record. JMU won 66-21.

"When you leave a game like that, you have to feel pretty good knowing that you dominated as an offense,” Wilson said after JMU’s “fall ball” practice Thursday. “And, big part of that — offensive line — you have to set the tone and set the pace for the game. And we took care of things up front."

JMU would certainly like more of those kinds of outings in its upcoming spring season, which kicks off in February. Wilson, a former Henrico standout, will be one of the key cogs in those efforts.