Henrico grad Truvell Wilson readying for second year as starter on stout James Madison offensive line

Ask left guard Truvell Wilson to point out a game that stands out most from his time at James Madison so far, and his mind gravitates to last December’s matchup against Monmouth.
The Dukes hosted the Hawks in the second round of the FCS playoffs, and dominated on offense. JMU didn’t punt all game, the team’s lone such contest last season.
Wilson and his comrades on the offensive line helped make way for 332 rushing yards, which was the Dukes’ third-best total in 2019, and 623 total yards of offense — a season high and program playoff record. JMU won 66-21.
"When you leave a game like that, you have to feel pretty good knowing that you dominated as an offense,” Wilson said after JMU’s “fall ball” practice Thursday. “And, big part of that — offensive line — you have to set the tone and set the pace for the game. And we took care of things up front."
JMU would certainly like more of those kinds of outings in its upcoming spring season, which kicks off in February. Wilson, a former Henrico standout, will be one of the key cogs in those efforts.
Now a fifth-year senior, Wilson is readying for what will be his second year as a starter for the Dukes. He’s nearing the culmination of a collegiate journey that began at Division II UVA-Wise, continued at what was his original target school and is ending with a shot to make another meaningful impact as part of what figures to be one of JMU’s strongest position groups again in 2021.
“The culture with the offensive line is great. I enjoy being here,” Wilson said. “I enjoy being here, and coached under [offensive line coach/assistant head coach Damian Wroblewski]. And just the culture of JMU period, not just in the offensive line. Everybody talks to each other, everybody hangs out, everybody interacts with each other.”
Including Wilson, JMU is set to have returning starters at three of five spots on the offensive line. Last year’s unit helped the Dukes achieve the 10th-best rushing offense in the country (242.9 yards per game) and the 10th-best total offense (465.8 yards per game).
Wilson was interested in JMU as a recruit at Henrico High, but didn’t get a shot at that time. So he went to UVA-Wise for a year, and was the Cavaliers’ starting left tackle.
Out of that season, Wilson finally earned an opportunity in Harrisonburg. He transferred to JMU and, after sitting out 2017 due to NCAA rules, played mostly special teams in 2018.
Last year, though, Wilson was promoted to a starting role at left guard. He was a third-team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick.
The experience taught him about what it takes — the requisite intensity required at the FCS level.
“No matter how hard you practice, nothing can simulate game speed,” Wilson said. “The pressure of performing play in and play out to win a game.”
This offseason, Wilson said he focused on getting leaner and adding more muscle. He also continued work on his on-field fundamentals, he said, which is something Wrobleskwi stresses.
For returning starters on the offensive line, in addition to Wilson, JMU has Raymond Gillespie (Atlee) at left tackle and Liam Fornadel at right tackle. Nick Kidwell, who played mostly special teams last year, is slotting in at right guard. And J.T. Timming and Connecticut transfer Stanley Hubbard are vying for the spot at center. Zaire Bethea was in the mix at left tackle earlier in fall ball, but decided to move on from football. He has already graduated.
Wilson said the slightly reconfigured unit has been playing pretty well together through the offseason so far.
“I think we have a good rhythm going,” Wilson said. “And then we're just going to continue to build on that.”
Personally, a successful 2021 for Wilson looks like improving on his 2019.
And after what he and his teammates up front accomplished last season, that’s likely just what the Dukes want to hear.
“I just want to be able to play every game to the best of my ability,” Wilson said, “and help my team accomplish all that we want to accomplish next season."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr