'Hybrid player' Xavier Marshall exemplifies Spiders' speed-over-size philosophy

More college programs are incorporating this blended position, and players such as Marshall, as offenses evolved to spread systems with passing accents. Effective open-field defenders who can also successfully operate near the congested line area are half-safety, half-linebacker, and highly valuable in college football 2021.

Come Saturday, Marshall be one of the Spiders’ most important players as UR (2-3, 0-2 CAA) takes on No. 8 James Madison (4-1, 2-1 CAA) at Robins Stadium. The Dukes will challenge Marshall’s ability to handle the run and the pass. JMU, averaging 42 points, leads the league in rushing (196 ypg) and ranks second in passing (269 ypg).

"They can hand the ball off and be physical if they want to. They can spread it out and throw the ball if they want to," said Huesman. "It'll be a big test for our defense this week."

The JMU stat that sticks out to Marshall: 51.3% success on third down. Only three FCS teams in the country are superior in that category.

“That really shows how they execute on first and second down,” said Marshall. “Executing on first and second down really sets you up to execute on third down. Every play really matters. Winning on first and second down will always put you in a better position to win third down.”