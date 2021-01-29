In CAA Football, spring-semester season brings a variety of approaches

Towson opted out of the spring-semester season, for safety reasons. The Tigers don't want to suffer injuries that could linger into the fall season, according to coach Rob Ambrose.

At James Madison, all comments from coach Curt Cignetti since the fall season was scrapped suggest that the Dukes are aiming to win the first FCS spring championship.

“What are we willing to give up to stay away from the virus and be available? Availability is the key to the drill right now, and you’ve just got to take it one day at a time,” said Cignetti.

The FCS spring playoffs will include 16 teams, with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The playoffs start on April 18, with the championship game in Frisco, Texas, on May 15.

JMU scheduled the two nonconference games that are permitted, and opens Feb. 20 against Morehead State. UR and William & Mary will each stick to only the six games the CAA is mandating. The Spiders and Tribe open March 6 and their regular seasons end on April 10. Those teams plus JMU and Elon will each play twice.

The perspective of W&M coach Mike London is shaped by personal experience. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October and isolated at his residence for the better part of two weeks.