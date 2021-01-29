In CAA Football, spring-semester season brings a variety of approaches

University of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman used defensive tackles to illustrate a point. Two are veterans and returning standouts. Two are younger players. In the spring-semester season, each of those four individuals may end up playing about the same amount.
This is not the way the Spiders will handle things when the fall season arrives. The veteran tackles will play substantially more. But in this odd spring endeavor, Huesman doesn’t feel comfortable putting his regulars on the field for extended periods through six spring games and then asking them to be physically ready for preseason camp in August.
According to Huesman, senior Joe Mancuso is Richmond’s starting quarterback, and will be when the Spiders start the fall season. But during this spring-semester season, back-up Beau English will also be involved in games.
“I think we can play a lot of people, and still try to win a [CAA] championship,” said Huesman. “Our goal is to win the championship. We’re working hard to do that. Our players understand that ... We think we’ve got enough players that we can play a lot of people to take snaps off [starters].”
One of the many intriguing aspects of the spring-semester season, which follows a fall during which CAA teams did not play because of the pandemic, is how each school will approach this unprecedented setup.
Towson opted out of the spring-semester season, for safety reasons. The Tigers don't want to suffer injuries that could linger into the fall season, according to coach Rob Ambrose.
At James Madison, all comments from coach Curt Cignetti since the fall season was scrapped suggest that the Dukes are aiming to win the first FCS spring championship.
“What are we willing to give up to stay away from the virus and be available? Availability is the key to the drill right now, and you’ve just got to take it one day at a time,” said Cignetti.
The FCS spring playoffs will include 16 teams, with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The playoffs start on April 18, with the championship game in Frisco, Texas, on May 15.
JMU scheduled the two nonconference games that are permitted, and opens Feb. 20 against Morehead State. UR and William & Mary will each stick to only the six games the CAA is mandating. The Spiders and Tribe open March 6 and their regular seasons end on April 10. Those teams plus JMU and Elon will each play twice.
The perspective of W&M coach Mike London is shaped by personal experience. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October and isolated at his residence for the better part of two weeks.
He is a 60-year-old Black man, and well aware that the virus often impacts minorities - and older minorities - to a greater extent. He knew the consequences of a positive test could be extreme, even deadly. As it turned out, London did not deal with any serious symptoms.
He moves into the spring-semester season realizing that positive tests and contact tracing can substantially alter rosters. FCS programs have 22 fewer scholarship players than the FBS teams that played in the fall through stop-and-go conditions.
“We can’t gloss over the fact that it’s going to be a game of attrition because of who you may lose that first early part of the week before you go play another opponent,” London said. “I’ve heard from my FBS coaches, friends, that have gone through the season and … the behind-the-scenes they had to do to prepare and get ready and just in case, you can understand why everybody’s got to be locked in, everybody has to be ready to play.
“We’re just happy to play and be competitive, and hope that the season will have a chance to start.”
According to CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio, schools, not the league, will determine if their teams can play games after positive tests and contact tracing. That stance seems appropriate, D’Antonio said, “because it provides flexibility in an era when we’re all kind of pivoting on a daily basis. We found many times that flexibility is a good way to operate.”
The league will attempt to make up postponed games, he added.
